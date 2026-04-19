Mcap of 8 most valued firms surges by Rs 1.87 lakh cr; Airtel biggest winner

Eight of India's top-10 most valued companies, including Bharti Airtel, LIC, and TCS, collectively added a significant Rs 1.87 lakh crore to their market capitalisation last week, driven by positive market sentiment and easing geopolitical tensions.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Eight of the top-10 most valued Indian firms collectively gained Rs 1,87,497.45 crore in market valuation last week.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer, with its market cap surging by Rs 58,831.52 crore to Rs 11,25,125.21 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also saw significant increases in their market valuations.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, despite HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance experiencing declines.

The overall market uptrend was supported by easing geopolitical tensions and improved risk sentiment, alongside stable domestic fundamentals.

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 187,497.45 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 943.29 points or 1.21 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 302.95 points or 1.25 per cent.

Market Performance Overview

"Markets ended the truncated week with notable gains, extending their uptrend for the second consecutive week, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and improving risk sentiment.

"Optimism surrounding a potential USâ€“Iran peace agreement underpinned market confidence, while stable domestic fundamentals further aided momentum," Ajit Mishra â€“ SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 58,831.52 crore to Rs 11,25,125.21 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged Rs 27,608.62 crore to Rs 532,691.31 crore.

Top Gainers and Losers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 20,731.64 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 934,063.56 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries rallied by Rs 20,231.05 crore to Rs 18,47,317.84 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro climbed Rs 18,577.91 crore to Rs 5,63,314.50 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap edged higher by Rs 18,266.82 crore to Rs 9,65,008.67 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India went up by Rs 12,599.79 crore to Rs 9,97,229.77 crore and that of Infosys went by Rs 10,650.1 crore to Rs 5,34,774.50 crore.

However, mcap of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 16,163.04 crore to Rs 12,31,315.53 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance diminished by Rs 9,769.3 crore to Rs 5,65,437.17 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, LIC.