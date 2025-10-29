HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maruti Suzuki to drive in 8 SUVs in 5 years

Maruti Suzuki to drive in 8 SUVs in 5 years

By Munish Shekhavat
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 29, 2025 23:19 IST

Maruti Suzuki will introduce eight SUVs over the next five years taking its overall model range to 28 as it aims to regain 50 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, Suzuki Motor Corporation Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Interacting with visiting Indian journalists on the sidelines of Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Suzuki acknowledged enhanced competition in the Indian car market and noted that getting back to 50 per cent would be the toughest ever for Maruti Suzuki in its entire history in the country so far.

 

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) owns around 58 per cent market share in Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker.

In the April-September period of the current fiscal, MSI's market share in the over 43 lakh units strong domestic passenger vehicle market has dropped to around 39 per cent.

"In order to improve market share we will launch 8 SUVs over the next 5-6 years taking our overall product range to 28 models," Suzuki said when asked about initiatives planned to get back to the coveted 50 per cent share.

The company remains committed to achieving 50 per cent market share and also become number one in EV production and exports, he noted.

Maruti Suzuki, currently selling 18 models in the domestic market, has seen its market share drop from 51.2 per cent in FY19 to 38.8 per cent in H1FY26.

Elaborating on the India strategy, Suzuki said MSI would look at regaining 50 per cent share in the domestic market while also expanding its overseas shipments.

The production capacity at MSI plants would be enhanced to 40 lakh units per annum to cater to both domestic and export markets, he added.

Suzuki noted that the automaker would offer all kinds of cars, including electric, hybrid and CNG models, in order to cater to the diverse needs of customers in a big country like India.

"So, first on carbon neutrality, considering the regulatory and defined and carbon neutrality goals of each country, Suzuki will bring appropriate carbon neutral technologies.

"Our philosophy is that each vehicle that Suzuki sells must contribute towards carbon neutrality goals in respective markets.

"So, multi-pathway is our strategy," he said.

He stated that the company is also focusing on biogas-powered vehicles with plans to set up nine biogas plants in Gujarat.

Suzuki noted that to strengthen its overall presence in India, SMC has already announced an investment of Rs 70,000 crore by FY30-31.

"We'll be careful in bringing products and technologies across segments to fulfill aspirations of different customers, from entry level cars for the first time buyers, to large SUVs  and MPVs for higher income customers," Suzuki said.

On the impact of GST reductions on small car sales, he noted that it will nudge all manufacturers to bring more such models in the market.

Suzuki noted that SMC envisions India as its global production hub.

He said that with the passage of India-EU FTA, India could also emerge as an export hub for European nations.

"We expect the export number to reach 4 lakh units this fiscal year," Suzuki said.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off exports of Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle e VITARA to 100 countries and also inaugurated the production of lithium-ion battery cells for strong hybrid electric vehicles.

Manufactured exclusively at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a unit of Maruti Suzuki India, the first batch of export-bound e VITARA has been shipped from Pipavav port to the European region, including the UK, Germany, Norway, France and  Denmark.

In 2024, the company achieved exports of around 3.3 lakh units, which was the highest ever irrespective of calendar or fiscal year.

The auto major is on track to export over 4 lakh vehicles this fiscal year, having already shipped more than two lakh units in the April-September period.

Munish Shekhavat in Tokyo
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
