News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Markets stage strong comeback; Sensex jumps 843 points

Markets stage strong comeback; Sensex jumps 843 points

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended sharply higher on Friday amid heavy buying in telecommunication stocks and encouraging domestic inflation data.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After falling 1,207.14 points in morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex recovered all the lost ground later and jumped 843.16 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 82,133.12.

 

During the day, it surged 923.96 points or 1.13 per cent to 82,213.92.

The NSE Nifty climbed 219.60 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 24,768.30 after falling 367.9 points in intra-day trade.

Among the 30-share Sensex blue-chip pack, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, and Power Grid, were the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.

Retail inflation declined in November to 5.48 per cent and came within the Reserve Bank's comfort zone mainly due to easing food prices, creating headroom for a rate cut at the central bank's rate-setting panel meeting under new Governor Sanjay Malhotra in February.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline inflation was at 6.21 per cent in October and 5.55 per cent in November 2023.

India's industrial production (IIP) growth slowed to 3.5 per cent year-on-year in October 2024, mainly due to poor performance of mining, power and manufacturing, as per official data released on Thursday.

"The domestic market smartly recovered from the day's low and moved out of the consolidation path led by index heavyweights.

"A gradual easing in food inflation and a price hike by FMCG companies, along with a recent correction in valuation, supported the sector to outperform.

"Currently, the market is anticipating a revival in consumer spending, driven by the festive season and year-end holidays, adding to the sentiments.

"Additionally, expectation of an increase in US spending is propelling the IT sector," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower while Seoul ended higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,560.01 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.54 per cent to USD 73.77 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
ChatGPT Downtime: Wake-up Call For AI
ChatGPT Downtime: Wake-up Call For AI
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
'Quality Stocks Thrive In Downturns'
3 Indian students killed in Canada
3 Indian students killed in Canada
'My Father Was First Entertainer I Knew'
'My Father Was First Entertainer I Knew'
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
TN showers Gukesh with Rs 5 crore for historic win
TN showers Gukesh with Rs 5 crore for historic win

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
PSU bank stocks: What does 2025 hold in store?
PSU bank stocks: What does 2025 hold in store?
Coming Soon: MG Cyberster With Scissor Doors
Coming Soon: MG Cyberster With Scissor Doors

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances