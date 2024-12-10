News
Coming Soon: MG Cyberster With Scissor Doors

Coming Soon: MG Cyberster With Scissor Doors

December 10, 2024 10:43 IST
The MG Cyberster is set to be India's fastest roadster.

MG Cyberster

IMAGE: MG Cyberster. Photograph: Kind courtesy MG Motors India
 

JSW MG Motor India's premium brand channel, MG Select, has unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming MG Cyberster.

This electric roadster, set to be India's fastest, will feature the country's first electric scissor doors.

The Cyberster's electric scissor doors, operated by a single touch on the console, key fob, or door, open and close in just 5 seconds.

Conceived as a modern reinterpretation of the MG B Roadster, the Cyberster sports cutting-edge technology, sleek design and powerful performance experience, a release said.

 

 

SEE: The MG Cyberster's electric scissor doors. Video: Kind courtesy MG Motors India

Among other features, built-in radar sensors ensure safety, with an anti-pinch feature providing additional protection, the release said.

Are You Ready For The Mahindra BE 6e?
MG Cyberster EV To Debut In India In January 2025
JSW MG sales: Is this the disruption EV mkt needs?
7 die as BEST scrambles to ascertain cause of crash
Gukesh In Tears After Loss
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
Trump nominates another Desi to DoJ
'Mahindra Electric Is Getting Free Publicity'
M&M renames new EV brand BE 6e as BE 6
