Coming Soon: MG Cyberster With Scissor Doors

The MG Cyberster is set to be India's fastest roadster.
JSW MG Motor India's premium brand channel, MG Select, has unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming MG Cyberster.
This electric roadster, set to be India's fastest, will feature the country's first electric scissor doors.
The Cyberster's electric scissor doors, operated by a single touch on the console, key fob, or door, open and close in just 5 seconds.
Conceived as a modern reinterpretation of the MG B Roadster, the Cyberster sports cutting-edge technology, sleek design and powerful performance experience, a release said.
Among other features, built-in radar sensors ensure safety, with an anti-pinch feature providing additional protection, the release said.