Coming Soon: MG Cyberster With Scissor Doors

The MG Cyberster is set to be India's fastest roadster.

IMAGE: MG Cyberster. Photograph: Kind courtesy MG Motors India

JSW MG Motor India's premium brand channel, MG Select, has unveiled a glimpse of the upcoming MG Cyberster.

This electric roadster, set to be India's fastest, will feature the country's first electric scissor doors.

The Cyberster's electric scissor doors, operated by a single touch on the console, key fob, or door, open and close in just 5 seconds.

Conceived as a modern reinterpretation of the MG B Roadster, the Cyberster sports cutting-edge technology, sleek design and powerful performance experience, a release said.

SEE: The MG Cyberster's electric scissor doors. Video: Kind courtesy MG Motors India

Among other features, built-in radar sensors ensure safety, with an anti-pinch feature providing additional protection, the release said.