Rediff.com  » Business » Markets on record-making spree; rally for 8th day

Markets on record-making spree; rally for 8th day

Source: PTI
December 01, 2022 16:44 IST
Benchmark indices rallied for the eighth day running on Thursday, ending at fresh record closing highs, amid firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo

Buying in IT counters also added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it rallied 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

"Fed chief Jerome Powell's observation that 'it makes sense to moderate the pace of rate hikes' has come as a shot in the arm for the bulls to take the ongoing rally forward," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent higher at $87.32 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 9,010.41 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
