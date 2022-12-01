India's motown revs up in November

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported 14 per cent increase in total wholesales at 159,044 units in November.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The company had dispatched 139,184 units to dealers in November 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose 18 per cent to 139,306 units as against 117,791 units in November 2021, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased to 18,251 units as compared with 17,473 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 72,844 units as against 57,019 cars in November 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,554 units as compared with 1,089 units in November last year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose to 32,563 units as compared with 24,574 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined to 19,738 units as against 21,393 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Hyundai Motor India reported 36 per cent increase in total sales at 64,004 units for November 2022.

The company had dispatched 46,910 units to dealers in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were up 30 per cent to 48,003 units as against 37,001 units in November last year, the company said in a statement.

Exports increased 61 per cent to 16,001 units as compared with 9,909 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said the company is well poised to achieve its highest ever domestic sales in 2022.

Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 21 per cent to 75,478 units in November.

The company had dispatched 62,192 units in November 2021.

The auto major said its total sales in the domestic market stood at 73,467 units last month, up 27 per cent, as compared to 58,073 units in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market fell 10 per cent to 29,053 units, from 32,245 units in November 2021, it added.

Last month, the company's total passenger vehicle dispatches rose 55 per cent to 46,037 units as against 29,778 units in the year-ago period.