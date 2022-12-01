News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » GST revenues rise 11% to Rs 1.46 lakh cr in Nov

GST revenues rise 11% to Rs 1.46 lakh cr in Nov

Source: PTI
December 01, 2022 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

GST revenues rose by 11 per cent to about Rs 1.46 lakh crore in November over the year-ago period, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

GST

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This is the ninth straight month when collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has remained above Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

 

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of November 2022 is Rs 1,45,867 crore of which Central GST is Rs 25,681 crore, State GST is Rs 32,651 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 77,103 crore (including Rs 38,635 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,433 crore (including Rs 817 crore collected on import of goods).

"The revenues for the month of November 2022 are 11 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, which itself was Rs 1,31,526 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

During the month, revenues from the import of goods were 20 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 8 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Revenues from GST had touched a record of about Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April.

The second highest collection was Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India's motown revs up in November
India's motown revs up in November
Oil supplier: Saudi unperturbed by Russian dominance
Oil supplier: Saudi unperturbed by Russian dominance
Manufacturing activities hit 3-month high in Nov
Manufacturing activities hit 3-month high in Nov
FIFA WC Preview: Netherlands now need to deliver
FIFA WC Preview: Netherlands now need to deliver
Aaftab undergoes narco test, here's what happens next
Aaftab undergoes narco test, here's what happens next
A Chinese Leader Like None Other
A Chinese Leader Like None Other
India's motown revs up in November
India's motown revs up in November

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Indian Techies Write Code For Driverless Cars!

Indian Techies Write Code For Driverless Cars!

Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to India

Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances