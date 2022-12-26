News
Markets jump over 1%; Sensex ends up 721 points

Source: PTI
December 26, 2022 16:56 IST
Equity benchmarks ended with a jump of over 1 per cent on Monday after four days of losses amid a positive trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 721.13 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 60,566.42.

During the day, it jumped 988.49 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,833.78.

 

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 207.80 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 18,014.60.

From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Tata Motors were the major winners.

Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended in the green.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 3.63 per cent to $83.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 706.84 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
