Rediff.com  » Business » Markets end in green; Sensex climbs 114 points

Markets end in green; Sensex climbs 114 points

Source: PTI
November 04, 2022 16:36 IST
Benchmark indices ended in the green on Friday after falling for the past two days, helped by continuous buying from foreign institutional investors and a largely positive trend in Asian and European markets.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 60,950.36.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 18,117.15.

 

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Wipro were among the winners.

Dr Reddy's, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.34 per cent higher at $96.89 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday as they bought shares worth Rs 677.62 crore, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
