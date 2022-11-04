News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Ola Electric will miss its production target

Ola Electric will miss its production target

Source: PTI
November 04, 2022 15:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ola Electric will miss its target to fully utilise installed production capacity in next six to eight months and will achieve only 50 per cent of it by November 2023, founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Friday.

At the time of launch of the new S1 Air electric scooter ahead of Diwali last month, he had said the company was already producing more than 1,000 a day at its 'future factory' and would be scaling it up significantly beyond that.

 

"We feel that in the next six to eight months we will exhaust the (current) installed capacity and we are also in parallel expanding our capacity in the future factory," he had said.

Company officials had insisted that Ola Electric has a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory and it would be exhausted in the next six to eight months.

However, in a post on Twitter on Friday sharing the company's production targets, Aggarwal wrote, "Our cumulative production numbers: Dec 2021: 0; Nov 2022: 1,00,000; Nov 2023: 10,00,000; Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000...This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025."

Ola Electric had said that its factory at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu would have a capacity to produce 1 crore electric two-wheelers annually when fully completed.

On Tuesday Ola Electric had reported sales of 20,000 units in October 2022 on the back of a strong performance during the festive season.

It sells electric scooters S1 Pro and S1.

The company had said the purchase window for the new Ola S1 Air would open in February 2023, and deliveries are scheduled to commence from early April next year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Byju's ropes inMessi as global brand ambassador
Byju's ropes inMessi as global brand ambassador
2/3rds of Indian tech enterprises hiring gig workers
2/3rds of Indian tech enterprises hiring gig workers
Rights Issue See Sharp Decline
Rights Issue See Sharp Decline
Rakul's Movie Date With Jackky
Rakul's Movie Date With Jackky
Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter
Ukraine Prepares For Bitter Winter
Delhi gasps for breath: 50% WFH ordered, schools shut
Delhi gasps for breath: 50% WFH ordered, schools shut
PIX: Little 'trick' leaves large mark on T20 World Cup
PIX: Little 'trick' leaves large mark on T20 World Cup

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

MFs Are Putting Investors' Money At Risk

MFs Are Putting Investors' Money At Risk

The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success

The Secret of Gautam Adani's Success

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances