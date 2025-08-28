HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Manufacturing pushes industrial output growth to 4-month high

Manufacturing pushes industrial output growth to 4-month high

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 21:52 IST

x

India's industrial production growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 3.5 per cent in July this year due to good performance of manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Thursday.

Manufacturing

Photograph: Babu/Reuters

The country's industrial output earlier recorded this level of growth at 3.9 per cent in March 2025.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by five per cent in July 2024.

 

The National Statistics Office (NSO) in its revised figure for June kept the pace of industrial production growth unchanged at 1.5 per cent as against the provisional estimates released last month.

The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth rose to 5.4 per cent in July 2025 from 4.7 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 7.2 per cent against a growth of 3.8 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power production rose by a meagre 0.6 per cent in July 2025 against 7.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

During the April-July period of FY26, the country's total industrial production grew by 2.3 per cent compared to 5.4 per cent a year ago.

Commenting on the data Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA, said, "Encouragingly, growth in manufacturing output accelerated to a six-month high of 5.4 per cent in July 2025 from 3.7 per cent in June 2025, aided by construction inputs and consumer durables."

The previous high in the manufacturing sector was recorded in January 2025 at 5.8 per cent.

She stated that the IIP growth accelerated appreciably to a four-month high of 3.5 per cent in July 2025 from 1.5 per cent in June 2025, led by a broad-based improvement across all the sectors.

Nevertheless, the performance of the mining and electricity sectors remained weak, even as the effect of heavy rains eased somewhat in that month, weighing on the overall IIP growth, she pointed out.

Nayar said looking ahead, the improved transmission of monetary easing and the recent announcement of the forthcoming GST rationalisation may help shore up urban consumption sentiments, although discretionary consumption may see some deferment until lower tax rates are brought in.

"This postponement of discretionary purchases along with the disruptive monsoon rainfall in some regions over the last few weeks could contain the IIP growth sub-3 per cent in August 2025," she said.

Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive year-on-year growth in July 2025.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment growth decelerated to 5 per cent in July 2025 from 11.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Consumer durables (or white goods production) growth slowed to 7.7 per cent during the reporting month against a growth of 8.2 per cent in July 2024.

In July 2025, consumer non-durables output recorded a meagre growth of 0.5 per cent as against a contraction of 4.2 per cent a year ago.

Infrastructure/construction reported a growth of 11.9 per cent in July 2025, up  from a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods contracted by 1.7 per cent in July 2025 against 5.9 per cent growth a year earlier.

The expansion in the intermediate goods segment was 5.8 per cent in the month under review against 7 per cent a year ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon
India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon
India's Oil Reforms Aim To Counter US, EU Pressure
India's Oil Reforms Aim To Counter US, EU Pressure
Exports To Key Global Hubs Drop Sharply
Exports To Key Global Hubs Drop Sharply
Space Milestones For India On Ganesh Chaturthi
Space Milestones For India On Ganesh Chaturthi
Why Hotels Are Building Branded Residences
Why Hotels Are Building Branded Residences

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter Esha Deol4:04

Hema Malini celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Daughter...

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!3:51

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences between RSS and BJP1:31

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV