M-cap of top 7 firms tumbles over Rs 1.54 lakh cr

M-cap of top 7 firms tumbles over Rs 1.54 lakh cr

Source: PTI
August 28, 2022 11:21 IST
Seven of the top-10 valued firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 154,477.38 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Last week, the BSE benchmark index tanked 812.28 points or 1.36 per cent.

Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were the only gainers in the top-10 pack.

 

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plunged Rs 59,862.08 crore to Rs 11,78,818.29 crore.

The valuation of Infosys tanked Rs 31,789.31 crore to Rs 6,40,351.57 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 16,090.67 crore to Rs 813,952.05 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 14,814.18 crore to Rs 6,04,079.91 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 14,430.4 crore to Rs 427,605.59 crore and HDFC by Rs 13,031.62 crore to Rs 434,644.36 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) dipped Rs 4,459.12 crore to Rs 4,29,309.22 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries added Rs 3,500.56 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,71,645.33 crore.

The m-cap of State Bank of India jumped Rs 3,034.37 crore to Rs 467,471.16 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 523.02 crore to Rs 606,330.11 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, LIC and Bajaj Finance.

Source: PTI
 
