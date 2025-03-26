HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
L&T bags its largest order as QatarEnergy LNG gives Rs 15K cr contract

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 26, 2025 12:51 IST

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged an ultra-mega order from QatarEnergy LNG for its offshore hydrocarbon business.

L&T

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The company classifies contracts above Rs 15,000 crore as 'ultra mega' orders.

 

"QatarEnergy LNG, the world's premier LNG company, has awarded an Ultra Mega Offshore Contract for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project to Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon-- LTEH)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This order marks the largest single contract ever received by L&T, the filing said.

Under the contract, L&T will do engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes, each comprising of large offshore platforms with compression and power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures to be located at approximately 80 kms off the northeast coast of Qatar.

"We look forward to setting new benchmarks in project execution that will reinforce Qatar's position as a global LNG leader," L&T chairman & managing director S N Subrahmanyan said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
