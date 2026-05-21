LIC reports robust 23% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 23,420 crore

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reported a substantial 23 per cent increase in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 23,420 crore, driven by robust growth in total income and premium collections, and has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points LIC's net profit for the March quarter surged by 23 per cent to Rs 23,420 crore, up from Rs 19,013 crore in the previous year.

The insurer's total income for the reporting quarter increased to Rs 2,53,592 crore, compared to Rs 222,805 crore a year earlier.

First-year premium income rose to Rs 12,970 crore, while renewal premiums grew to Rs 81,933 crore.

For the full financial year 2025-26, LIC's profit reached Rs 57,419 crore, marking a 19 per cent growth.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 23,420 crore in the March quarter.

The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of Rs 19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Strong Income Growth

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter rose to Rs 253,592 crore from Rs 222,805 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium also improved to Rs 12,970 crore in the latest January-March quarter against Rs 11,069 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

Income from renewal premiums in the reporting period increased to Rs 81,933 crore compared to Rs 79,138 crore a year ago.

Annual Performance and Dividend

During the entire financial year ended March 2026, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 57,419 crore as compared to Rs 48,151 crore in the previous fiscal year, registering a growth of 19 per cent.

otal income during the financial year rose to Rs 973,288 crore as against Rs 8,84,148 crore in the previous financial year.

The board of the insurance company recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each (equivalent to Rs 20 per equity share pre-bonus issue basis) for 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders, it said.