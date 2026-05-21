Rising Fuel Prices, Monsoon Worries Pressure India's Consumption Stocks

India's consumption stocks are facing significant headwinds as rising fuel prices and the looming threat of inflation, exacerbated by potential monsoon deficiencies, threaten to squeeze consumer demand and corporate profitability.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Nifty India Consumption index, despite recent outperformance, is now under pressure from rising fuel prices and potential inflation.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 3.9 per litre, leading to concerns about higher inflation and companies passing on costs to consumers.

Major dairy and bread retailers have already raised prices, with more increases expected across the consumer sector.

A prolonged West Asia conflict could make inflation a structural issue, potentially leading to demand destruction in consumption categories.

The possibility of deficient monsoon rainfall this year poses an additional risk, threatening to stoke food inflation and impact the rural economy.

The outperformance of the Nifty India Consumption index — down around 8 per cent compared with the Nifty 50’s nearly 10 per cent decline so far in calendar year (CY) 2026 — may come under pressure amid a gradual rise in fuel prices, analysts say.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen by a cumulative Rs 3.9 per litre each over the past few days following the war in West Asia.

Analysts believe the increase could push inflation higher and force companies to pass on rising input costs to consumers, hurting demand across staples and discretionary categories.

Rising Input Costs and Price Hikes

Companies have already begun raising prices.

On May 13, Amul and Mother Dairy — India’s largest dairy product retailers — increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Modern Bread raised prices by Rs 5 per pack on basic variants last week.

Britannia and Wibs (Western India Baker’s Association) are also expected to increase prices, according to reports.

Even so, inflation has not become a major concern yet, said Chokkalingam G, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.

“If the West Asia war and the stalemate around the Strait of Hormuz continue for another quarter, inflation could become a structural issue rather than a transitory problem.

In such a scenario, companies may fully pass on higher input costs to consumers, which could trigger demand destruction. Consumption — both staples and discretionary — stocks will react accordingly,” he said.

Consumption-driven companies such as ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Godrej Consumer Products, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Indian Hotels Company, Britannia Industries, United Spirits, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever have declined by as much as 23 per cent so far in CY 2026, according to Ace Equity data.

Cautious Outlook for Consumer Sector

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services also see the near-term outlook for the consumer sector turning cautious as a fresh inflation cycle threatens the recovery momentum seen earlier in 2026.

While companies have initiated mid- to high-single-digit price hikes across select categories, these increases may offset cost pressures only if crude oil prices remain around $85 per barrel.

Any sustained rise beyond that level could force further price increases, potentially affecting consumption volumes.

From an investment perspective, analysts say consumption-related stocks remain structurally resilient but face near-term headwinds.

Although the recent correction already factors in some margin pressure, the direction of crude prices will remain critical.

“If inflation moderates below key thresholds, companies could benefit from delayed price passthrough, aiding margins. However, a prolonged high-inflation environment may weigh on both volume growth and profitability, making margin trends and pricing discipline key monitorables in the coming quarters,” an analyst tracking the sector at Motilal Oswal said.

Monsoon Stress Test

Another factor that could stoke inflation and hurt consumption, experts say, is the possibility of deficient rainfall.

According to analysts at Nomura, India faces twin climatic shocks this year — an exceptional rise in temperatures driven by potentially “super” El Niño conditions and the prospect of subnormal rainfall at 92 per cent of the long-period average.

Officials, they said, have attached a 35 per cent probability to deficient rainfall, defined as precipitation below 90 per cent of normal.

If El Niño conditions and deficient rains lead to lower food production and higher inflation, Nomura said, spillovers into the broader rural economy would be unavoidable.

“We expect food and beverage inflation to surge to around 6 per cent year-on-year in 2026-27 (FY27), compared with 0.6 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26), with vegetables, pulses, and edible oils particularly vulnerable.

"Our baseline projection for headline inflation in FY27 is 5 per cent against 2.1 per cent in FY26,” wrote Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) at Nomura, in a recent note co-authored with Aurodeep Nandi.