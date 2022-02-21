News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » LIC keen on listing in March

LIC keen on listing in March

Source: PTI
February 21, 2022 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid volatility in stock markets generated by tension between Russia and the US over Ukraine, LIC chairman M R Kumar on Monday said that the insurance behemoth was watching the geo-political situation carefully, though it was keen on listing of the IPO in March.

LIC

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has already filed the DRHP with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO).

"We are watching the situation closely and carefully...but we are very keen on having listing in March," Kumar said, when asked about the impact of the evolving geopolitical situation on the upcoming IPO.

 

This would be the biggest ever IPO, which proposes to raise Rs 63,000 crore by selling 5 per cent government stake through offer for sale (OFS).

There is some shadow of geopolitical tension between Russia and NATO over Ukraine on foreign capital outflow from India.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a net Rs 18,856 crore from the Indian markets in February so far amid geopolitical tensions and chances of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

As per depositories data, overseas investors took out Rs 15,342 crore from equities and Rs 3,629 crore from the bonds market between February 1-18.

At the same time, they invested Rs 115 crore in hybrid instruments.

This translates into a net outflow of Rs 18,856 crore during the period under review. This is the fifth consecutive month of foreign fund outflows.

The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS.

The IPO of LIC is expected by March and the proceeds would be crucial to meet the revised disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

LIC's share capital was raised from Rs 100 crore to Rs 6,325 crore during September last year to help facilitate the IPO.

Last month, LIC reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 as compared with Rs 6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'
'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
Under-19 team manager recounts harrowing experience
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
K'taka okays bills to hike CM, ministers' salaries
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
Juvenile among 3 charged in Srinagar acid attack case
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Aviation ministry's role doesn't end with Air India'

'Aviation ministry's role doesn't end with Air India'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances