News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » LIC is world's fourth-largest insurer: S&P Global

LIC is world's fourth-largest insurer: S&P Global

By Aathira Varier
December 06, 2023 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the fourth largest insurer in the world, according to a ranking based on life and accident & health reserves of companies in 2022 by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The state-owned insurer is ranked after Allianz SE, China Life Insurance Company, and Nippon Life Insurance Company.

According to the report, LIC’s reserves stood at $503.7 billion. Germany’s Allianz SE ($750.20 billion), China Life Insurance Company ($616.90 billion) and Nippon Life Insurance Company ($536.80 billion) are the top three insurance companies in the world.

 

The reserves of LIC and Nippon Life Insurance Company reflect the reserves of the financial year 2023 (April 2022 to March 2023).

The S&P list of the top 50 global life insurance companies was dominated by European firms, taking 21 spots.

On an individual country basis, the US has the highest number of life insurers on the list, with eight companies headquartered in the region, followed by the UK with seven companies.

Out of the top 50 companies, Asian firms followed their European counterparts with 17 of them featuring on the list.

China and Japan share the top spots in Asia with five companies headquartered in the two countries.

The top 50 companies were ranked on their life and accident & health reserves, one of the key financial strengths of a life insurer.

North America had 12 spots on the list with eight companies based in the US, two in Canada and two in Bermuda.

According to the experts, a key area of concern for the life insurance industry is the difficulty of adapting to large-scale transfer of wealth from one generation to the next.

“There’s not a single area in the world that isn’t going to be experiencing that wealth transfer.

"The life insurance industry is not yet ready to address this challenge as it does not have the right products and technology,” said Samantha Chow, global leader for the life, annuities and benefits sector at Capgemini.

There has been a shift in perception towards insurance post the Covid-19 pandemic. It, however, has started to flatten.

“In addition to aging populations and lower birth rates, there’s been a shift in how people think about life insurance,” said Brian Galbraith, principal at Deloitte with its insurance practice.

The experts also emphasise the importance of technology in the advancement of the insurance business.

“The players who are really being successful are investing heavily in their digital capabilities but also in their agents,” said Rob Sims, managing director and partner with Boston Consulting Group's insurance practice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aathira Varier
Source: source
 
Print this article
How Private Should Be A CEO's Life Be?
How Private Should Be A CEO's Life Be?
'The real GDP was captured better'
'The real GDP was captured better'
Sooooo Many Mercedes-Benz Cars!
Sooooo Many Mercedes-Benz Cars!
WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format
WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format
PoK would have been India's if Nehru had ...: Shah
PoK would have been India's if Nehru had ...: Shah
India to drive A-Pac growth as China's fortunes wane
India to drive A-Pac growth as China's fortunes wane
Revanth Reddy's challenge as CM: Cong's 6 guarantees
Revanth Reddy's challenge as CM: Cong's 6 guarantees

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'People Love Diesel SUVs'

'People Love Diesel SUVs'

Can Your Bank Avoid Cyber Threats?

Can Your Bank Avoid Cyber Threats?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances