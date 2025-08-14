HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Less than one-third of new-age Indian IPOs beat market benchmarks: Report

Less than one-third of new-age Indian IPOs beat market benchmarks: Report

By BS Reporter
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 14, 2025 22:24 IST

x

India’s 25 venture capital and private equity backed “new-age” companies, that listed between May 2020 and June 2025, reveals a sobering reality behind the hype: barely a third have delivered sustained outperformance against the market.

IPO

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

According to the white paper by Client Associates, only 36 per cent of IPO investors and 32 per cent of post-listing investors generated positive alpha over the BSE 500 index.

 

Pre-IPO investors fared slightly better at 43 per cent, but only if they timed exits well.

Those who sold at the mandatory six-month lock-in expiry window often reaped the highest returns versus much lower or even negative returns for long-term holders.

While strong subscription demand was common, the report finds that most listing gains proved unsustainable.

“The study concludes that while new-age IPOs created substantial excitement and short-term gains, the risk-adjusted returns for retail investors, particularly in the unlisted market, remain questionable when compared to diversified fund-based approaches or established listed alternatives,” the white paper by Client Associates noted.

Top performers such as Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology), Zomato (now Eternal), Nazara Technologies and PolicyBazaar combined clear profitability paths with revenue scaling and margin expansion.

Underperformers including Ola Electric, Paytm, Mobikwik and FirstCry were often dragged down by capital-heavy models, overvaluation, or inability to defend market share.

Sector Trends

Technology-enabled platforms with network effects or asset-light models typically delivered better post-listing returns.

By contrast, capital-intensive businesses without sustainable unit economics destroyed substantial shareholder value after debut.

Retail Frenzy Underperforms

A subset of 10 “retail frenzy” stocks, actively traded in pre-IPO secondary markets, badly lagged the benchmark.

In this group, IPO investors earned just 2 per cent, and post-IPO investors lost 16 per cent on average, with deep negative alpha.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BS Reporter
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Quiz: Are You A Swadeshi Expert?
Quiz: Are You A Swadeshi Expert?
Why Are Bankers Committing Suicide?
Why Are Bankers Committing Suicide?
Time To Tackle The Digital Fraud Surge
Time To Tackle The Digital Fraud Surge
From Badla To Jane Street: Market Tricks Haunt Again
From Badla To Jane Street: Market Tricks Haunt Again
Shadow AI Threat Rising
Shadow AI Threat Rising

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 2

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

webstory image 3

10 Times Bollywood, South Locked Horns

VIDEOS

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising CM Yogi5:33

Akhilesh expels MLA Pooja Pal for praising CM Yogi

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kishtwar's Chashoti, several feared trapped, dead3:04

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kishtwar's Chashoti, several...

Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslide in Shimla, Two Cars Damaged1:30

Heavy Rain Triggers Mudslide in Shimla, Two Cars Damaged

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV