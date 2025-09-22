HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Key infrastructure sectors' growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in Aug

Key infrastructure sectors' growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in Aug

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 20:19 IST

x

India's eight key infrastructure sectors' growth jumped to a 13-month high of 6.3 per cent in August 2025 on account of expansion in coal, steel, and cement production, according to official data released on Monday.

Coal

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The core sectors' output growth was 3.7 per cent in the previous month of July.

It was (-) 1.5 per cent in August last year.

 

Earlier, the similar pace of growth at 6.3 per cent was recorded in July 2024.

During April-August of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.8 per cent, compared to a rise of 4.6 per cent in the same period last year.

Coal, steel, and cement production rose to 11.4 per cent, 14.2 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively, during August, the data showed.

Refinery products, fertiliser, and electricity output rose by 3 per cent, 4.6 per cent, and 3.1 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

However, crude oil and natural gas output recorded a negative growth.

Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said, aided by a low base, the year-on-year growth in core output expectedly improved to a 13-month high.

ICRA expects the IIP (index of industrial production) growth to print at 4.5-5.5 per cent in August, particularly aided by a turnaround in the performance of mining output, which has seen a contraction in every month during April-July 2025.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gold surges Rs 2,200 to hit fresh high of Rs 116,200
Gold surges Rs 2,200 to hit fresh high of Rs 116,200
Maruti Victoris: All-Rounder SUV With An Edge
Maruti Victoris: All-Rounder SUV With An Edge
Cost of H-1B fee hike? $500 mn for 5,000 new filings
Cost of H-1B fee hike? $500 mn for 5,000 new filings
GST 2.0 Needs Deeper Reforms
GST 2.0 Needs Deeper Reforms
Will The GST Cut Make A Difference?
Will The GST Cut Make A Difference?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A Successfully Conducted0:52

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A...

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple2:15

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV