Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 4% in Dec 2024

January 31, 2025 22:58 IST

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4 per cent in December 2024, as against 5.1 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Friday.

Oil

Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was lower than the 4.4 per cent expansion recorded in November 2024.

 

In December, production of natural gas output recorded a negative growth.

The production growth of coal, refinery products, fertiliser, and steel moderated to 5.3 per cent, 2.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent, and 5.1 per cent, respectively, against 10.8 per cent, 4.1 per cent, 5.9 per cent and 8.3 per cent in December last year.

However, cement and electricity output rose to 4 per cent and 5.1 per cent in the month under review.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2 per cent during April-December this fiscal.

It was 8.3 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
