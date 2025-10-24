HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Jio IPO to fetch premium valuations: I-Sec

Jio IPO to fetch premium valuations: I-Sec

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 24, 2025 23:32 IST

x

ICICI Securities expects Jio Platforms' ensuing IPO to fetch "premium valuations", as was the case in the high-profile equity raise of FY21, and has pegged the company's equity value at $148 billion by September 2027.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, right, with wife Nita Ambani and elder son Akash Ambani. Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The brokerage has also raised valuation estimates for Indian telecom operators under its coverage, citing "renewed optimism" driven by stronger financial and business fundamentals across the sector.

 

Friday's report upgrading telcos takes into account an improved tariff structure and a renewed push for 5G adoption, which extends premiumisation trends, as well as JPL's proposed listing, with a "possible positive influence on valuations".

It is pertinent to note that Jio Platforms, the entity that houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) and a stock market listing in the first half of 2026.

The share sale is widely expected to be the biggest in the country's capital markets' history.

At the annual shareholder meeting on August 29, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had said: "I am sure that it will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors," and promised that Jio's plans for the future are "even more ambitious".

Ambani had said the IPO will demonstrate Jio's ability to create the same quantum of value as global counterparts.

In its note on Friday, ICICI Securities said: "We expect JPL IPO can come at premium valuations, which was also the case during JPL's dilution," citing the company's equity raise in FY21 at a valuation of $65–70 billion.

JPL is currently 66.3 per cent owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

JPL had earlier raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 high-profile investors, namely Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, for a total consideration of 32.9 per cent stake.

Facebook (now Meta) holds a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, while Google has another 7.7 per cent.

PE investors have the remaining 16 per cent.

JPL had clinched higher valuation multiples that time vis-a-vis peers due to dominant market leadership in mobility, rising opportunity from fixed broadband, investment in digital services, no legacy issues/litigation (negligible contingent liabilities) and leverage from group entities (content etc).

For JPL consolidated, it is factoring EBITDA, and PAT CAGRs of 18.1 per cent, and 21.1 per cent over FY25–28.

"We assign 16x adjusted EBITDA to JPL, resulting in an equity value of $148 billion for Sep'27E (estimated)," it said.

JPL, it noted, is also driving new business from content, storage, digital enterprise solutions, managed services for MSME to AI deployment powered by Reliance Intelligence - frontiers that could create more value over the medium term.

"We conservatively estimate JPL's (non-connectivity) net profit CAGR of 46.7 per cent over FY25–28E," it said.

The estimates for JPL, said the note, do not factor in an upside from its 'tech stack' wherein the company has shown strong progress, established rollout at scale for 5G, Unlicensed Band Radio Fixed Wireless Access (UBR-FWA), and its patents for 6G.

UBR-FWA alone could create an opportunity to serve about 3.9 billion people in under-penetrated fixed broadband markets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?
Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?
â'¹600 Crore IPO Fees Light Up Diwali For I-Bankers
â'¹600 Crore IPO Fees Light Up Diwali For I-Bankers
Reliance to comply with US sanctions on Russian oil
Reliance to comply with US sanctions on Russian oil
The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent
The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent
Don't do deals with gun...: Goyal on trade talks with US
Don't do deals with gun...: Goyal on trade talks with US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 2

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

webstory image 3

Samsung Unveils Galaxy M17 5G, Starting At ₹12,499

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh Observes Massive Military Drill Near Pakistan Border20:37

Rajnath Singh Observes Massive Military Drill Near...

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look1:00

Aditi Rao Hydari rocks her airport look

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa steals the show with her gym look0:45

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa steals the show with her gym look

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO