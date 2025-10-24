HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent

By JASMEET SINGH
October 24, 2025 17:40 IST

What he carried, straight from the heartland of India, was the refreshing smell of mitti (soil) that permeated every word he wrote, recalls Jasmeet Singh.

IMAGE: Piyush Pandey's signature twirled handlebar moustache, forever regal and kingly, was a fitting reflection of the life he lived -- large, vibrant, and entirely unforgettable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirmala Sitharaman/X
 

The news that Piyush Pandey has left us is a strange mix of sorrow and noise, because silence was the one thing he could never produce.

His arrival was always preceded by that glorious, booming voice, quickly followed by the raucous laughter that echoed from one corner of Ogilvy to the other.

His signature twirled handlebar moustache, forever regal and kingly, was a fitting reflection of the life he lived -- large, vibrant, and entirely unforgettable.

What he carried, straight from the heartland of India, was the refreshing smell of mitti (soil) that permeated every word he wrote.

He took a business that spoke Queen's English and gave it the authentic, witty, and deeply human voice of the common Indian.

Whether it was the innocent celebration of Cadbury's 'Kuch Khaas Hai' or the unbreakable, hilarious bond of 'Fevicol ka Jod', Piyush was always telling our story.

As one colleague perfectly put it today, the ad world has truly lost its glue.

IMAGE: We'll miss the voice, but the stories he left behind are immortal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsha Bhogle/X

The scratchy, grainy baritone in the Asian Paints TVC left an impression that will last a lifetime.

And now, unfortunately, the man who gave us that iconic line, 'Har ghar kuchh keheta hai, ke isme kaun rehata hai', has finally left his earthly home.

He has surely gone on to join the ranks of the advertising stalwarts up above, and no doubt, he's already entertaining them with his unmistakable wit and warmth.

We'll miss the voice, but the stories he left behind are immortal.

Jasmeet Singh worked with Piyush Pandey between 1993 and 1995. He was part of the new business team at O&M where he got to work closely with Mr Pandey as he would personally oversee the creatives for every business pitch.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

JASMEET SINGH
