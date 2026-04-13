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Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio Team Up to Expand Mobile Banking for Feature Phone Users

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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April 13, 2026 21:52 IST

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Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio have joined forces to launch 'bob World Lite', a mobile banking app for feature phones, revolutionising digital payments and financial inclusion for millions of users in India.

Key Points

  • Bank of Baroda partners with Reliance Jio to launch 'bob World Lite' mobile banking app for feature phone users.
  • The 'bob World Lite' app offers UPI-enabled payments, bill payments, and recharges on JioPhone Prima 4G devices.
  • This partnership aims to promote financial inclusion and bridge the digital divide by making digital payments accessible to a wider audience.
  • The app is designed with a lightweight architecture and keypad navigation for easy use on feature phones.

State-run Bank of Baroda on Monday announced a tie-up with Reliance Jio to help anyone access its mobile banking application from the feature phones sold by the telco.

Under the partnership, 'bob World Lite', a comprehensive mobile banking app designed specifically for feature phone users will be available on the JioPhone Prima 4G device, according to a statement.

 

Claiming it to be an industry first, the statement said the tie-up is in line with the vision of the Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India to promote inclusivity and make digital payments accessible to feature phone users.

The app will be available to both existing Bank of Baroda customers and those of any other bank, as per the statement.

Key Features of bob World Lite

The bob World Lite app features a lightweight, low bandwidth architecture with keypad navigation and secure access, it said, adding that it has been built to provide a comprehensive suite of everyday banking services on affordable feature phones.

The lite version of the app offers functionalities such as UPI-enabled Scan & Pay and Send Money, Bill payments & Recharges and manage profile, the statement said.

Statements from Leadership

"With a large and growing base of feature phone users in India, this initiative enables simple, secure, and anytime banking while helping bridge the digital divide," the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Debadatta Chand said.

"Our partnership with Bank of Baroda marks the next step in that journey, enabling seamless digital banking access at scale for millions of users," Reliance Jio Infocomm's president Sunil Dutt said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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