Rediff.com  » Business » Is EY guilty of 'exploitative work environment'?

Is EY guilty of 'exploitative work environment'?

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 21:49 IST
The Ministry of Labour & Employment is investigating alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment" days after the tragic demise of Anna Sebastian Perayil who worked with S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global.

EY

Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Perayil was a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) who died allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil.

"A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway.

 

"We are committed to ensuring justice & labour ministry has officially taken up the complaint," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje Thursday said on X.

EY on Wednesday issued a statement stating, "We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024."

Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload", it had said.

EY has said it will continue to improve and provide a healthy workplace in its offices throughout the country.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed.

Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the "glorification" of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

"Anna was a part of the audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on 18 March 2024.

"That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us," the EY has said in the statement.

It has also stated that while no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, the firm has provided all the assistance and will continue to do so.

"We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility.

"We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India," it has stated.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
