iPhone 16 with AI steals show as Apple unveils new Airpods and watch

In a dazzling showcase at Apple Park, Cupertino, California, Apple on Monday introduced its latest technological marvels, including the much-anticipated iPhone 16 lineup. The event, held at the newly inaugurated Observatory building, featured an array of exciting updates that promise to redefine the smartphone experience.

IMAGE: Attendees try the new iPhone 16 as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US, September 9, 2024. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Apple's special event, staged at the new Observatory within Apple Park, was nothing short of spectacular. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, stood proudly beside the Rainbow sculpture, heralding the company's latest advancements in technology. The focus of the day was clear: a deep dive into the new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch updates, and an array of fresh services.

1. A Glimpse into the iPhone 16 Pro

The star of the show was undoubtedly the iPhone 16 Pro and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both models boast Apple's largest-ever displays, with sizes extending to 6.3 inches for the Pro and an impressive 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. These devices also feature the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product and the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in an array of striking colours, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and the new Desert Titanium. Notably, it promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimised power management and larger batteries.

2. Powerful New Chips and AI Features

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the cutting-edge A18 Pro chip. This new chip is even faster and more efficient than its predecessor, utilising 2nd-generation 3nm transistors and featuring a 16-core neural engine capable of 35 trillion operations per second.

The new GPU is 20 per cent faster than the previous generation, and the device includes advanced media features and faster USB 3 speeds.

The camera system is equally impressive, with a 48MP fusion camera featuring a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. The new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length enhance the photographic capabilities, while Camera Control offers versatile options for capturing the perfect shot. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments to colours and shadows, making each photo unique.

IMAGE: CEO of Apple Tim Cook gives a presentation as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US, September 9, 2024. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

3. Video and Audio Innovations

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture, enabling cinematic-quality recording with frame-by-frame colour grading in Dolby Vision. The device also features enhanced spatial audio capture, offering an immersive experience when viewed with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.

Apple has also introduced advanced audio features for the iPhone, including Spatial Audio capture and various audio mix options, such as In-Frame Mix and Studio Mix. These features are complemented by updates to Voice Memo, allowing users to layer tracks and record with studio-quality sound.

4. MagSafe and Accessories

The new MagSafe ecosystem includes clear and silicone cases with sapphire crystal for enhanced camera control. Faster-charging MagSafe options and Qi 2 support have also been introduced. The packaging is now slimmer and made from 100 per cent fibre-based materials.

5. Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB model, while the Pro Max is priced at USD 1199 for the 256GB version. Pre-orders begin on Friday, with availability set for September 20.

6. Next-Gen AirPods

IMAGE: The fourth generation of AirPods is showcased as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US, September 9, 2024. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Apple also announced the next generation of AirPods at 'It's Glowtime' event, which have a streamlined design and are believed to be the most comfortable with high-tech design.

The event, which streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel, showed the features of AirPods 4. The company claimed it to be the most comfortable airpods.

These airpods have a smaller, more portable USB-C charging case, providing up to 30 hours of total battery life.

"AirPods 4 uses machine learning to support nods and shaking heads for Siri questions, plus voice isolation to remove background noise. The hearing profile is added to music, movies and other audio, across all your devices," as per MacRumors.

There's a new acoustic architecture with richer base and crystal clear highs, with personalised Spatial Audio.

The earbuds will be available in two models: an entry-level variant, known as the AirPods 4, and a higher-end model with noise cancellation, known as the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Wireless charging is coming to the new charging case, using Qi and MagSafe. Apple also announced an updated version of its high-end AirPods Max headphones that will be available in midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. It can charge via a USB-C port.

There are also new health features in AirPods Pro. Apple is including a new hearing protection feature powered by the H2 chip that aims to reduce noise to protect users' ears.

Raising awareness of noisy situations by providing hearing protection to AirPods Pro. Eartips offer passive noise reduction, but active noise reduction can help protect hearing. Hearing Aid mode is coming in more than 100 regions, in a software update coming to AirPods Pro 2.

"After the hearing test, AirPods Pro are turned into a customised hearing aid," according to MacRumors.

7. Apple Watch Series 10

IMAGE: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is showcased as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US, September 9, 2024. Photograph: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

The Series 10 features an expansive display that surpasses even the Apple Watch Ultra in size, offering up to 30 per cent more screen area compared to previous models.

This means a larger font size and more visible text without compromising on content.

The new watch integrates Apple's first wide-angle OLED display, engineered for exceptional brightness, up to 40 per cent brighter when viewed from an angle.

The Series 10 introduces fresh colour options: Jet Black and Rose Gold, in addition to the classic Silver Aluminum. The new model updates its screen every second with a ticking second hand, adding a dynamic touch to its interface.

At just 9.7mm thick, the Series 10 is nearly 10 per cent slimmer than its predecessor. It's also lighter, with aluminium cases reduced by up to 10 per cent in weight and an option in Grade 5 titanium that's 20 per cent lighter than the previous stainless steel version.

Apple has also ensured that the Series 10 is a carbon-neutral product, crafted with 95 per cent recycled titanium and powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity.

The Series 10 introduces several groundbreaking features. For the first time, users can play music and podcasts directly through the watch's speaker.

It also boasts the fastest charging capabilities of any Apple Watch, reaching 80 per cent battery life in just 30 minutes.

The new S10 SiP chip enhances performance, and power efficiency, and introduces advanced machine-learning capabilities.

One notable health innovation is sleep apnea detection, a feature that could revolutionize sleep health monitoring. Utilizing machine learning and clinical data, the Series 10 can alert users to potential sleep apnea conditions, with an FDA clearance expected soon. This feature will also be available on the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Series 10 offers a new depth gauge suitable for up to 20 feet, and water temperature readings for both pool and open-water swims.

It also includes a Tides app in watchOS 11, providing detailed coastal data for surfers, fishermen, and anyone enjoying the waves.

The updated workout app now tracks distance, speed, and route mapping for kayaking, further solidifying the Series 10's position as a versatile companion for all types of physical activities.

Alongside the Series 10, Apple has also introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which now features a striking Satin Black finish.

The Ultra 2 maintains its reputation as the ultimate sports and adventure watch, with the most accurate GPS and a suite of features tailored for athletes and adventurers.

It continues to be made from 95 per cent recycled titanium and introduces a new titanium Milanese loop and Hermes titanium buckle. The Ultra 2 starts at USD 799 and will be available for preorder from September 9.

Tim Cook concluded the event by celebrating the achievements of Apple's teams and expressing his excitement for users to experience these groundbreaking products.