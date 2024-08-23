News
Foxconn infuses Rs 1,200 crore in Karnataka unit

Foxconn infuses Rs 1,200 crore in Karnataka unit

Source: PTI
August 23, 2024 22:40 IST
Electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn has infused about Rs 1,200 crore -- approximately $144 million -- into its Karnataka-based Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd, the company said in a recent regulatory filing.

Foxconnx

Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

The iPhone contract manufacturer's Singapore-based arm Foxconn Singapore Pte has bought over 120.35 crore stocks of Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd at Rs 10 per share on August 21.

 

The Karnataka government in a statement last week said Foxconn is planning to invest Rs 25,000 crore to establish a massive manufacturing plant near Dodda Ballapur that will create 40,000 jobs.

"The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China's unit.

"It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals, and our investment will not stop here; in the future, we plan to explore other sectors also," Foxconn chairman Young Liu was quoted as saying in the statement.

With the fresh infusion, Foxconn Singapore has invested over Rs 13,800 crore in the Karnataka unit.

The Karnataka government has allocated 300 acres to Foxconn for its upcoming mobile manufacturing unit in the state.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
