Investors' wealth eroded nearly Rs 7 lakh cr as markets slumped

Escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran triggered a massive market selloff, causing the Sensex to plunge 1,236 points and wiping out nearly Rs 7 lakh crore in investor wealth.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The BSE Sensex declined by 1,236 points, resulting in a significant erosion of investor wealth due to escalating US-Iran tensions.

Market capitalization of BSE-listed firms decreased by Rs 6.79 lakh crore, reflecting widespread selling pressure across various sectors.

US statements regarding potential military action against Iran triggered the market selloff, causing Brent crude prices to rise and the India VIX fear gauge to increase.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors contributed to the market decline through net selling of equities.

European markets also experienced declines, mirroring the negative sentiment in Asian markets, with realty, power, and capital goods sectors being the most affected.

Investors' wealth was eroded by nearly Rs 7 lakh crore on Thursday as the stock markets took a heavy beating with the BSE Sensex tumbling 1,236 points or 1.5 per cent amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,236.11 points, or 1.48 per cent, to settle at 82,498.14. During the day, the benchmark nosedived 1,470.05 points, or 1.75 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 82,264.20.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped by Rs 6.79 lakh crore (Rs 6,79,210.1 crore) to Rs 465 lakh crore (Rs 4,65,22,014.57 crore ($5.13 trillion).

Selling pressure was widespread, led by IndiGo, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Eternal and PowerGrid.

Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Market Selloff

The sharp selloff in equities today was triggered by news of an imminent US strike on Iran. The US Vice President JD Vance's statement that Iran didn't meet all expectations of Washington and the President has the military option to strike Iran, sent fear in markets, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He added that Brent crude shot up above $70 per barrel and the fear gauge India VIX rose 9 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 880.49 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were also the net sellers of stocks worth Rs 596.28 crore, according to the exchange data.

"Institutional selling - both domestic and foreign - was limited. Yet the Sensex tanked by 1,236 points, reflecting fear in the market.

"The market rally during the last three days, assisted by improving Q3 numbers and FIIs turning buyers, enabled profit booking by bulls. This magnified the selling pressure, finally ending in a sharp correction," Vijayakumar said.

Global Market Performance

In European markets, Berlin's DAX declined the most by 1 per cent, Paris' CAC 40 by 0.86 per cent, and London's FTSE 100 by 0.76 per cent.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi settled 3 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark closed 1 per cent higher. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Broader indices ended lower, with the BSE Midcap Select Index declining 1.71 per cent, while Smallcap Select Index fell 0.98 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, Realty dropped the most by 2.54 per cent, followed by Power by 2.22 per cent, Capital Goods by 2.18 per cent, Services by 2.11 per cent, Auto by 2.09 per cent, Consumer Discretionary by 1.91 per cent, Utilities by 1.90 per cent, and Industrials by 1.81 per cent.

A total of 2,927 stocks declined, while 1,276 advanced and 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.