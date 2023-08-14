News
Rediff.com  » Business » Retail inflation rises to 15-month high of 7.44% in July

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 14, 2023 19:08 IST
Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

Inflation

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.

 

Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Source: PTI
 
