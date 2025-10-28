HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Business » Industrial output growth remains firm at 4% in Sep

Industrial output growth remains firm at 4% in Sep

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 28, 2025 23:29 IST

India's industrial production growth remained steady at 4 per cent in September this year due to the good performance of the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Tuesday.

IIP

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 3.2 per cent in September 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 4.1 per cent for August 2025 from the provisional estimate of 4 per cent released last month.

The latest NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output expanded by 4.8 per cent in September 2025 against 4 per cent in the year-ago month.

 

Mining production contracted by 0.4 per cent against a growth of  0.2 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power production rose by 3.1 per cent in September 2025 against 0.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-September period (H1) of FY26, the country's industrial production grew by 3 per cent compared to 4.1  per cent in the first half of 2024-25.

Within the manufacturing sector, 13 of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth in September 2025 compared with September 2024.

As per the use-based classification, the capital goods segment grew 4.7 per cent in September 2025, up from 3.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Consumer durables (or white goods production) growth accelerated to 10.2 per cent during the reporting month from 6.3 per cent growth in September 2024.

In September 2025, consumer non-durables output declined by 2.9 per cent, as against a growth of 2.2 per cent a year ago.

Infrastructure/construction goods reported a growth of 10.5 per cent in September 2025, up from a 3.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods increased by 1.4 per cent in September 2025 against 1.8 per cent growth a year earlier.

The expansion in the intermediate goods segment was 5.3 per cent in the month under review against 4.3 per cent growth a year ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
