Despite Q4 Loss, Analysts See Strong Future for IndiGo

Despite InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reporting a significant Rs 2,536-crore net loss for Q4FY26 due to foreign exchange fluctuations and West Asia conflict disruptions, analysts remain bullish on the airline's long-term growth prospects, driven by robust demand, strategic fleet management, and strong pricing power.

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Key Points IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 2,536 crore in Q4FY26, primarily driven by a non-cash foreign exchange loss of nearly Rs 4,880 crore, rather than operational deterioration.

Analysts maintain a 'buy' rating on IndiGo, citing strong domestic demand, expanding international network, and expectations of normalising international operations and easing aircraft groundings.

Management guidance for mid-teen passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (prask) growth in Q1FY27, supported by industry-wide capacity shortages and firm fare trends, underpins analyst confidence.

IndiGo's strategic focus on cost control, including recalibrating routes, optimising long-haul operations, and increasing aircraft ownership, is expected to improve margins and capital efficiency.

The airline's investment in its GIFT City entity for aviation asset acquisition is seen as a positive move to lower lease expenses and reduce long-term forex exposure.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26), weighed down by a sharp foreign exchange (forex) loss and disruptions to international operations amid the West Asia conflict.

However, management commentary on demand trends, pricing outlook, fleet strategy, and cost-control measures reassured analysts, who remain constructive on the stock's long-term prospects.

"Despite continued near-term headwinds from West Asia airspace disruptions, elevated fuel costs, rupee depreciation, and higher damp-lease exposure, we remain confident in IndiGo's growth strategy, anchored by India's strong domestic demand base and steadily expanding international network," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said while reiterating a 'buy' rating on the stock.

The brokerage expects gradual normalisation of international operations, easing aircraft groundings, fleet expansion, and resilient demand trends to support a recovery over the coming quarters.

Forex Loss Clouds Core Strength

For Q4FY26, IndiGo reported revenue of Rs 22,438 crore, mostly flat year-on-year.

The airline posted a net loss of Rs 2,536 crore, compared with a profit in the year-ago period, largely due to a non-cash forex loss of nearly Rs 4,880 crore.

The quarter also included an exceptional charge of Rs 250 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes.

Operationally, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, excluding forex impact, stood at around Rs 5,630 crore, while passenger load factor remained at 85.8 per cent.

Yields were stable at Rs 5.2 per kilometre despite disruptions to international routes.

Brokerages said the headline loss was largely accounting-driven and did not reflect any deterioration in underlying business fundamentals.

Pricing Outlook Supports Growth Case

Management guidance for a sharp recovery in passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (prask) during the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27) is among the key reasons analysts remain positive on the stock.

The company expects prask growth in the mid-teens, aided by a favourable base, fuel surcharge adjustments, and firm fare trends.

According to Elara Capital, investors are underestimating the impact of an industrywide capacity shortage that continues to support pricing power.

"Market's over-focus on near-term variables is ignoring prolonged industry capacity shortage driving fares," Elara said while maintaining a 'buy' recommendation.

The brokerage observed that advance domestic airfares rose around 17 per cent year-on-year during April-May 2026, while fares on several international routes surged 40 per cent.

Management has guided for capacity growth of 3-4 per cent in Q1FY27, largely focused on domestic metro and leisure routes.

Though the growth rate appears modest, analysts believe industrywide supply constraints and healthy travel demand should support pricing discipline and improve unit economics.

Lean Cost Play and Fleet Ownership Push

Another pillar supporting the Street's positive stance is IndiGo's continued focus on cost control and balance-sheet optimisation.

Management said the airline is recalibrating routes, reducing deployment of older-generation aircraft, returning expensive damp-leased planes, and optimising long-haul operations to protect margins.

It is also gradually increasing aircraft ownership to lower lease-related costs.

IndiGo ended FY26 with a fleet of 441 aircraft and cash balances exceeding Rs 51,600 crore, including free cash of around Rs 36,200 crore.

As part of its ownership strategy, the airline announced an $820 million investment in its Gujarat International Finance Tec-City entity for aviation asset acquisition.

Analysts view the move as a structural positive that could lower lease expenses, improve capital efficiency, and reduce long-term forex exposure.

JM Financial described the initiative as a "strategic pivot towards greater asset ownership and lower lease costs" over the medium term.

The brokerage also expects lower aircraft-on-ground numbers and reduced dependence on damp leases to unlock further capacity and cost efficiencies.

The airline expects Pratt & Whitney-related grounded aircraft to decline from the 40s to the 30s by the end of FY27, supporting fleet utilisation and operating leverage.

Correction Leaves Valuation Cushion

Following a correction of nearly 25 per cent over the past six months, analysts believe the stock already factors in concerns around elevated crude oil prices, rupee depreciation, and geopolitical disruptions.

Emkay Global Financial Services retained its 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 5,200, while MOFSL values the stock at Rs 5,600. Elara Capital has a target price of Rs 6,020.

Although brokerages have trimmed near-term earnings estimates to account for higher fuel costs and currency volatility, they remain optimistic about the medium-term outlook. MOFSL expects IndiGo's revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and rent to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively, over FY26 through 2027-28.