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William Walsh, former British Airways chief, to lead IndiGo as CEO

Source: PTI
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March 31, 2026 16:12 IST

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IndiGo, India's largest airline, has appointed William Walsh, the former British Airways chief, as its new CEO, signalling a new era of growth and transformation for the company.

Key Points

  • IndiGo appoints William Walsh, former British Airways CEO and current IATA Director General, as its new CEO.
  • Walsh's appointment follows the recent departure of IndiGo's previous CEO, Pieter Elbers.
  • Walsh brings extensive experience from British Airways and IAG to IndiGo's leadership.
  • IndiGo anticipates a new phase of transformation and growth under Walsh's leadership.

William Walsh

IMAGE: William Walsh.
Photograph: Courtesy, https://www.linkedin.com/in/willie-walsh-898019213/

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced the appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO.

Walsh, an airline industry veteran, is currently the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

 

Announcing the appointment of Walsh as the CEO, subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo, in a release, said his tenure at IATA comes to a close on July 31 and is expected to join no later than August 3.

The announcement comes less than three weeks after the sudden exit of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

Walsh's Background and Experience

Walsh, popularly known as Willie, was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company, which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).

"As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo.

"He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader, and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth," IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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