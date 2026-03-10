HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns With Immediate Effect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: March 10, 2026 19:07 IST

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned amidst operational challenges, prompting a leadership transition with managing director Rahul Bhatia stepping in to steer India's largest airline towards improved service and stability.

IndiGo Airlines

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Key Points

  • IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned following operational disruptions at the airline.
  • Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will temporarily manage IndiGo until a new CEO is appointed.
  • The leadership change aims to strengthen IndiGo's culture and operational excellence.
  • IndiGo is committed to delivering exceptional service to its customers during the transition.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers put in his papers on Tuesday, three months after the country's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions.

The airline's managing director Rahul Bhatia would in the interim assume management until such time that the company announces the arrival of a new leader, which is expected in short order, a release said on Tuesday.

 

"Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company's Culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers," InterGlobe Aviation's chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said.

InterGlobe Aviation operates the airline under the brand name IndiGo.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
