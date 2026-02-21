India's Use Of ChatGPT 4 Times Global Average

'AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it -- and that's a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions.'
OpenAI on Friday said India's use of ChatGPT for technical tasks is nearly four times the global average, while the use of its agentic coding application, Codex, is almost three times the global average.
Users in India also ask more coding and learning-related questions than most markets, the company said.
OpenAI Signals Initiative
"AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it -- and that's a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions," said Ronnie Chatterji, chief economist, OpenAI.
"Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India's AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype," Chatterji added.
India's Coding Surge
The data was released under OpenAI's new initiative, Signals, a public data programme that will publish recurring, privacy -- preserving indicators and de-identified datasets on how ChatGPT is being adopted and used across regions, age groups, and task categories.
Agentic Codex Adoption
SOURCE: openAI'S NEW INITIATIVE, SIGNALS
Key Points
- OpenAI says India's technical use of ChatGPT is nearly 4× the global average.
- Coding questions are 3× higher and education queries nearly 2× the global median.
- 35 per cent Indians use ChatGPT for work, higher than the 30 per cent global average.
- Young users dominate -- nearly 50 per cent messages from ages 18 to 24, and 80 per cent from 18 to 34.
- Most usage is non-work (75 per cent), with practical guidance, information, and writing as key purposes.
