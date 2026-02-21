India's Use Of ChatGPT 4 Times Global Average

'AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it -- and that's a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions.'

OpenAI on Friday said India's use of ChatGPT for technical tasks is nearly four times the global average, while the use of its agentic coding application, Codex, is almost three times the global average.

Users in India also ask more coding and learning-related questions than most markets, the company said.

OpenAI Signals Initiative

"AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it -- and that's a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions," said Ronnie Chatterji, chief economist, OpenAI.

"Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India's AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype," Chatterji added.

India's Coding Surge

The data was released under OpenAI's new initiative, Signals, a public data programme that will publish recurring, privacy -- preserving indicators and de-identified datasets on how ChatGPT is being adopted and used across regions, age groups, and task categories.

Agentic Codex Adoption

How ChatGPT is being used Nearly 3x the global median: Coding-related questions Nearly 2x the global median: Education and learning questions

35 per cent : Indians using ChatGPT for work

: Indians using ChatGPT for work 30 per cent : Global ChatGPT usage for work

: Global ChatGPT usage for work Just under 50 per cent : Share of total messages sent by users aged 18-24

: Share of total messages sent by users aged 18-24 Around 80 per cent : Share of consumer messages from users aged 18-34

: Share of consumer messages from users aged 18-34 75 per cent : Messages that are non-work related

: Messages that are non-work related 35 per cent : Messages seeking practical guidance

: Messages seeking practical guidance 20 per cent : Messages seeking general information

: Messages seeking general information 20 per cent: Messages involving writing tasks (drafting or editing)

