India's Use Of ChatGPT 4 Times Global Average

India's Use Of ChatGPT 4 Times Global Average

By Aashish Aryan
2 Minutes Read
February 21, 2026 09:36 IST

'AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it -- and that's a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions.'

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.
 

OpenAI on Friday said India's use of ChatGPT for technical tasks is nearly four times the global average, while the use of its agentic coding application, Codex, is almost three times the global average.

Users in India also ask more coding and learning-related questions than most markets, the company said.

OpenAI Signals Initiative

"AI adoption is moving faster than our ability to measure it -- and that's a challenge for anyone trying to make smart decisions," said Ronnie Chatterji, chief economist, OpenAI.

"Signals is our way of putting real-world evidence on the table, so India's AI debate can be grounded in facts, not hype," Chatterji added.

India's Coding Surge

The data was released under OpenAI's new initiative, Signals, a public data programme that will publish recurring, privacy -- preserving indicators and de-identified datasets on how ChatGPT is being adopted and used across regions, age groups, and task categories.

Agentic Codex Adoption

How ChatGPT is being used

Nearly 3x the global median:

  • Coding-related questions

Nearly 2x the global median:

  • Education and learning questions
  • 35 per cent: Indians using ChatGPT for work
  • 30 per cent: Global ChatGPT usage for work
  • Just under 50 per cent: Share of total messages sent by users aged 18-24
  • Around 80 per cent: Share of consumer messages from users aged 18-34
  • 75 per cent: Messages that are non-work related
  • 35 per cent: Messages seeking practical guidance
  • 20 per cent: Messages seeking general information
  • 20 per cent: Messages involving writing tasks (drafting or editing)

SOURCE: openAI'S NEW INITIATIVE, SIGNALS

Key Points

  • OpenAI says India's technical use of ChatGPT is nearly 4× the global average.
  • Coding questions are 3× higher and education queries nearly 2× the global median.
  • 35 per cent Indians use ChatGPT for work, higher than the 30 per cent global average.
  • Young users dominate -- nearly 50 per cent messages from ages 18 to 24, and 80 per cent from 18 to 34.
  • Most usage is non-work (75 per cent), with practical guidance, information, and writing as key purposes.

Aashish Aryan
