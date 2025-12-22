HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » How The World Uses ChatGPT

How The World Uses ChatGPT

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 22, 2025 10:21 IST

x

From writing emails to solving everyday problems, ChatGPT has quietly become part of daily life for millions.

Around 10 per cent of the world's population now uses the AI tool.

The findings are based on data from the US's National Bureau of Economic Research, drawn from an analysis of 1.1 million conversations recorded between May 2024 and June 2025.

This breakdown reveals exactly how people across the globe are using ChatGPT, and where it's making the biggest impact.

chatgpt

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Writing Leads The Way: 28 per cent

Over a quarter of users turn to ChatGPT for writing tasks.

This includes 11 per cent editing or critiquing provided text, 8 per cent for personal writing and communication, 5 per cent for translation, 4 per cent for argument or summary generation and 1 per cent for writing fiction.

chatgpt

2. Practical Guidance: 28 per cent

An equal 28 per cent use ChatGPT for hands-on help.

This covers 10 per cent tutoring and teaching, 9 per cent how-to advice, 6 per cent health, fitness, beauty and self-care and 4 per cent creative ideation.

chatgpt

3. Seeking Information: 21 per cent

Around a fifth of users rely on ChatGPT to find answers.

This includes 18 per cent searching for specific information, 2 per cent exploring purchasable products and 1 per cent looking up cooking and recipe ideas.

chatgpt

4. Technical Help: 8 per cent

Technical queries remain a steady use case, with 4 per cent focused on computer programming, 3 per cent on maths calculations and 1 per cent on other technical problem-solving tasks.

cha

5. Multimedia Creation: 6 per cent

Visual and creative outputs form a smaller but notable share, with 4 per cent using ChatGPT to create images and 2 per cent for other multimedia-related needs.

chatgpt

6. Self-Expression And Reflection: 4 per cent

Personal use goes beyond productivity, with 2 per cent using ChatGPT for relationships and personal reflection, and another 2 per cent for greetings and casual chit-chat.

chatgpt

7. Other Uses: 5 per cent

A remaining 5 per cent falls into miscellaneous categories, highlighting how varied ChatGPT usage continues to be, evolving all the time.

REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can ChatGPT Really Replace Humans?
Can ChatGPT Really Replace Humans?
ChatGPT Vs DeepSeek: The Plot Thickens
ChatGPT Vs DeepSeek: The Plot Thickens
ChatGPTâ'5: OpenAI's Sam Altman's Big Bet
ChatGPTâ'5: OpenAI's Sam Altman's Big Bet
Using ChatGPT's Study Mode? Read This
Using ChatGPT's Study Mode? Read This
OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'
OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of Unity for Hindus2:40

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of...

PM Modi's majestic roadshow in Guwahati draws attention2:21

PM Modi's majestic roadshow in Guwahati draws attention

PM Modi closely inspects model of Assam Valley Ammonia-Urea project0:20

PM Modi closely inspects model of Assam Valley...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO