How The World Uses ChatGPT

From writing emails to solving everyday problems, ChatGPT has quietly become part of daily life for millions.

Around 10 per cent of the world's population now uses the AI tool.

The findings are based on data from the US's National Bureau of Economic Research, drawn from an analysis of 1.1 million conversations recorded between May 2024 and June 2025.

This breakdown reveals exactly how people across the globe are using ChatGPT, and where it's making the biggest impact.

1. Writing Leads The Way: 28 per cent

Over a quarter of users turn to ChatGPT for writing tasks.

This includes 11 per cent editing or critiquing provided text, 8 per cent for personal writing and communication, 5 per cent for translation, 4 per cent for argument or summary generation and 1 per cent for writing fiction.

2. Practical Guidance: 28 per cent

An equal 28 per cent use ChatGPT for hands-on help.

This covers 10 per cent tutoring and teaching, 9 per cent how-to advice, 6 per cent health, fitness, beauty and self-care and 4 per cent creative ideation.

3. Seeking Information: 21 per cent

Around a fifth of users rely on ChatGPT to find answers.

This includes 18 per cent searching for specific information, 2 per cent exploring purchasable products and 1 per cent looking up cooking and recipe ideas.

4. Technical Help: 8 per cent

Technical queries remain a steady use case, with 4 per cent focused on computer programming, 3 per cent on maths calculations and 1 per cent on other technical problem-solving tasks.

5. Multimedia Creation: 6 per cent

Visual and creative outputs form a smaller but notable share, with 4 per cent using ChatGPT to create images and 2 per cent for other multimedia-related needs.

6. Self-Expression And Reflection: 4 per cent

Personal use goes beyond productivity, with 2 per cent using ChatGPT for relationships and personal reflection, and another 2 per cent for greetings and casual chit-chat.

7. Other Uses: 5 per cent

A remaining 5 per cent falls into miscellaneous categories, highlighting how varied ChatGPT usage continues to be, evolving all the time.