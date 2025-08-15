Using ChatGPT's Study Mode? Read This

If students use AI as an answer machine, they are not going to learn, cautions OpenAI's Leah Belsky.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

In the fast-evolving interplay between education and artificial intelligence, OpenAI's recently launched 'Study Mode' represents a fresh attempt to shift ChatGPT from a mere answer engine to a thoughtful learning companion.

As millions of students worldwide grapple with the temptation to let AI do the thinking for them, OpenAI's Vice President of Education Leah Belsky advocates a far richer vision -- one that hinges on active engagement, critical inquiry and creative exploration.

Study Mode, available across ChatGPT's Free, Plus, Pro and Team tiers (and soon for Edu users), reimagines how AI interacts with learners.

Rather than delivering instant answers, it employs the Socratic method -- prompting students to clarify their goals, reflecting on their current level and guiding them step by step toward solutions.

Leah Belsky emphasises that 'learning requires friction, it takes effort, curiosity and grappling with ideas.' That was a core question behind Study Mode's design: 'How can we guide students toward using AI in ways that encourage true, deeper learning?' she asked during a press briefing.

Belsky is keen to stress that AI must be wielded as a thinking partner -- not a shortcut. 'If students use AI as an answer machine, they are not going to learn,' she warns, urging a shift toward modes that foster critical thinking and creative engagement.

As educational contexts evolve, Belsky sees AI literacy becoming not just valuable but essential. 'Any graduate who leaves an institution today needs to know how to use AI in their daily life,' she asserts. This includes leveraging AI during job applications, in day‑to‑day work and to enhance productivity.

Yet, she concedes that Study Mode's impact hinges on student motivation. Because it's optional and easily switched off -- no administrative or parental lock exists -- 'it will take committed students to make Study Mode work as intended'.

Critics appreciate the potential but remain cautious.

Wired notes that while Study Mode 'throws questions back at students,' it doesn't fully solve broader AI challenges in education. The fact that students can flip back to instant-answer mode remains a concern -- especially for younger learners.

Still, early reviews point to creative applications beyond coursework.

A TechRadar piece outlines how users have turned Study Mode into a language‑learning buddy, a personal finance tutor and even a guitar‑learning coach -- demonstrating its flexible, learner-led design.

Comparisons with Google's NotebookLM suggest that while the latter shines in document-specific queries, ChatGPT's Study Mode excels in adaptive, Socratic tutoring.