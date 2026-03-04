HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » India's Services Sector Growth Eases Slightly in Feb

India's Services Sector Growth Eases Slightly in Feb

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 15:47 IST

x

India's services sector growth experienced a slight slowdown in February, with the HSBC India Services PMI easing to 58.1 amid slower new order growth and rising inflation, according to the latest survey.

Service sector activity

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • India's services sector growth moderated to 58.1 in February, according to the HSBC India Services PMI, indicating a slower pace of expansion.
  • New order growth in the services sector slowed to a 13-month low due to rising competition, but international sales saw a notable increase.
  • Input and output price inflation accelerated, with service firms passing on higher expenses for food and labour to customers.
  • Despite rising inflation, business confidence in the services sector climbed to a one-year high as companies aimed to broaden their market presence.
  • The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 58.9 in February, reflecting the fastest pace of private sector activity growth in three months, driven by strong manufacturing momentum.

India's services sector growth moderated slightly in February as new order growth slowed to a 13-month low amid slower improvement in demand and a pick-up in inflation, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index eased to 58.1 in February from 58.5 in January.

 

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"India's Services PMI registered 58.1 in February, largely unchanged from January's 58.5, signalling another month of robust expansion in the sector.

"While new order growth slowed to a 13-month low amid rising competition, service providers saw a notable pick-up in international sales and responded with increased hiring to meet operational needs," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

According to panel members, greater client enquiries and marketing efforts supported sales at some units, while a few companies suggested that an increasingly competitive environment dampened growth.

Services Exports and Price Trends

One area of outperformance was exports, as services firms reported gains from many parts of the world, including Canada, Germany, mainland China, Singapore, the UAE, the UK and the US. On average, international sales expanded at the fastest pace since last August.

On the price front, February data highlighted the sharpest increase in operating expenses among Indian services firms in two-and-a-half years. Accordingly, prices charged for the provision of services were raised to the greatest extent in six months.

"Input and output price inflation accelerated, with firms passing higher expenses -- particularly for food and labour -- on to customers, yet business confidence climbed to its highest level in a year as companies looked to broaden their market presence," Bhandari said.

Composite PMI and Overall Economic Activity

Meanwhile, the aggregate business activity across India rose at the fastest pace in three months during February, buoyed by a substantial improvement in demand and an associated upturn in new business intakes.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index was up from 58.4 in January to 58.9 in February.

"Overall, the composite PMI rose to 58.9, reflecting the fastest pace of private sector activity growth in three months, buoyed by strong momentum in manufacturing," Bhandari said.

Composite PMI indices are weighted averages of comparable manufacturing and services PMI indices. Weights reflect the relative size of the manufacturing and service sectors according to official GDP data.

The rate of new order growth at the composite level was broadly similar to that seen around the turn of the year, while job creation accelerated to its strongest since last October.

On the price front, there were quicker increases in both input costs and output charges. Respective rates of inflation climbed to nine- and six-month highs.

The HSBC India Services PM is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The sectors covered include consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New
XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New
Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
India 'well stocked' with crude oil to meet disruptions:Puri
India 'well stocked' with crude oil to meet disruptions:Puri
India mcap slips below $5 trn for first time in 10 months
India mcap slips below $5 trn for first time in 10 months
Defence stocks gain amid West Asia crisis
Defence stocks gain amid West Asia crisis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Viral Video! A Commercial plane is seen flying over Beirut skies few seconds after explosion1:29

Viral Video! A Commercial plane is seen flying over...

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress0:42

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO