HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Qatar declares force majeure, gas supplies to Indian industry cut

Qatar declares force majeure, gas supplies to Indian industry cut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2026 21:00 IST

x

Gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd has informed gas marketers of Qatar halting its liquefied natural gas production after Iran continued to strike Gulf countries

3D printed oil pump jacks and Qatar flag

IMAGE: 3D printed oil pump jacks and Qatar flag. Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • Qatar supplies about 40% of the nearly 27 million tonnes of LNG that India imports.
  • Petronet has informed GAIL and IOC about a halt in supplies from Qatar.
  • LNG in the spot market is now at $25 per million British thermal unit

Qatar, India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike -- a disruption that has led to a cut in supplies to Indian industry by up to 40 per cent, sources said.

Qatar supplies about 40 per cent of the nearly 27 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that India imports annually to meet demand across sectors ranging from power generation and fertiliser production to CNG distribution and piped cooking gas networks.

 

Gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd has informed gas marketers of Qatar halting its liquefied natural gas production after Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes against it, they said.

The attacks have also effectively brought oil and LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to a near halt, driving up global energy prices as well as sharply raising war-risk insurance and shipping costs.

Iran controls the Strait -- a vital maritime chokepoint through which roughly 50 per cent of India's crude oil imports and around 54 per cent of its LNG supplies transit.

It is the transit for not just LNG from Qatar but also from the UAE.

Sources said Petronet has informed its gas offtakers, GAIL (India) Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), about a halt in supplies from Qatar.

The gas marketers have, in turn, cut supplies to industries while maintaining flow rates for CNG retailing.

The cuts range from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, they said.

Petronet has long term contract

Petronet has long term contract to buy 8.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Qatar.

Additionally, it buys Qatari LNG from the spot market as well.

Besides Petronet, companies such as IOC have LNG import contracts with the UAE.

Sources said GAIL and IOC are looking at tapping the spot or current market to meet the shortfall, but prices have firmed up.

LNG in the spot market is now at $25 per million British thermal unit, roughly double the term contract rates.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

QatarLNGIranIndiaPetronet

RELATED STORIES

'GDP Double Deflation May Mix Apples And Oranges'
'GDP Double Deflation May Mix Apples And Oranges'
IPO Listing Gains Hit 7-Year Low
IPO Listing Gains Hit 7-Year Low
India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit
India's Oil Stocks Can Cover 40-45 Days If Hormuz Flow Hit
India mcap slips below $5 trn for first time in 10 months
India mcap slips below $5 trn for first time in 10 months
XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New
XEV 9e Cineluxe @29.35L: Whats New

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO