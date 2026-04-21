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Home  » Business » India's Outward FDI Jumps 27.5% to $7.06 Billion in March

India's Outward FDI Jumps 27.5% to $7.06 Billion in March

By Aathira Varier
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 13:15 IST

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India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) experienced a substantial 27.5 per cent increase, reaching $7.06 billion in March, primarily fuelled by a significant rise in guarantees for overseas units, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

FDI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points

  • India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 27.5 per cent to $7.06 billion in March, up from $5.54 billion in the same month last year.
  • The surge in outward FDI was largely propelled by guarantees for overseas units, which shot up to $4.91 billion in March.
  • Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.46 billion in March, while debt (loans) also dropped to $691.95 million.
  • Major commitments include Tata Motors' $2.26 billion in guarantees for its Singapore subsidiary and Reliance Industries' $250 million for its UAE subsidiary.
  • For the financial year 2025-26, outbound FDI rose to $48.6 billion, an increase from $43.7 billion in the previous fiscal year.
 

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) grew 27.5 per cent to $7.06 billion in March, from $5.54 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it surged from $2.96 billion in February, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Components of Outbound FDI

Outbound FDI, expressed as financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.

Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.46 billion in March from $2.56 billion a year ago.

However, it was higher than $1.15 billion in February 2026.

Outbound FDI in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose to $48.6 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in FY25.

Debt (loans) dropped to $691.95 million in March from $1.52 billion in the same month a year ago.

However, it was higher than $741.16 million recorded in February 2026.

Guarantees for overseas units shot up to $4.91 billion in March from $1.45 billion a year ago and were higher than $1.078 billion in February 2026.

Key Investments Driving the Surge

According to data on key investments by companies, Tata Motors has committed $2.26 billion in guarantees for its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings.

Reliance Industries has committed $250 million in guarantees for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance International.

Renew Treasury IFSC Private has committed guarantees worth $660 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in IFSC GIFT City.

Similarly, Jindal Power has committed $558.25 million in guarantees and $20 million in debt towards its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Rolta India has also committed $450 million in guarantees for its US-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Superform Chemistries has committed debt worth $100 million for its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Also, Lloyds Metals and Energy has committed debt worth $68.80 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, and Patanjali Ayurved has committed debt worth $34.8 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary.

Aathira Varier in Mumbai
Source: source

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