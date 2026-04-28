Industrial Production Growth Slows to 5-Month Low in March Amid West Asia Crisis

India's industrial production growth experienced a notable slowdown in March, hitting a five-month low of 4.1 per cent, largely influenced by the subdued performance of the manufacturing and power sectors amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India's industrial production growth slowed to a 5-month low of 4.1 per cent in March.

The subdued performance was primarily driven by the manufacturing and power sectors.

The West Asia crisis is cited as a contributing factor to the slowdown.

Manufacturing sector output grew by 4.3 per cent, while power generation saw a marginal 0.8 per cent increase.

Mining production, however, improved significantly to 5.5 per cent in March.

India's industrial production growth slowed down to a 5-month low of 4.1 per cent in March, mainly due to subdued performance of manufacturing and power sector amid the West Asia crisis, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.9 per cent in March 2025, an official statement said.

Sectoral Performance Overview

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for February 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 5.2 per cent released last month.

The previous low of IIP growth was recorded at 0.5 per cent growth in October 2025.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth remained subdued at 4.3 per cent in March 2026 compared to 4 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining and Power Sector Trends

Mining production growth improved to 5.5 per cent from a meagre growth of 1.2 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power generation grew marginally by 0.8 per cent in March against 7.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

In fiscal year 2025-26, the country's industrial production growth remained almost flat at 4.1 per cent compared to 4 per cent a year ago.