Andhra Pradesh CM Lays Foundation for Google's $15 Bn AI Data Centre, Heralding Digital Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has laid the foundation for a monumental USD 15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam, poised to become a significant growth engine for India's digital economy and a beacon of technological advancement in the region.

Photograph: Peter DaSilva/Reuters

Key Points Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for a USD 15 billion Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam, terming it a 'growth engine for India'.

The Rs 1.35 lakh crore investment is expected to be Asia's biggest AI data centre, generating thousands of jobs and reversing migration trends in North Andhra.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present, and the project is slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 28, 2028.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub.

The state government aims to develop a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem of around 6.5 gigawatts, with the facility established across 600 acres.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation for a USD 15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam and said it will be a growth engine for India.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present on the occasion.

"This is a great day. Historic day for all of us. Unforgettable in Andhra Pradesh history - April 28, 2026 - will be remembered forever in the history of India and in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Google AI data centre will be a growth engine for India," Naidu said while addressing the foundation ceremony.

Asia's Biggest AI Facility

According to the CM, the Rs 1.35 lakh crore Google data centre investment will emerge as the pride of North Andhra region, and termed it as Asia's biggest such facility.

Naidu said the foundation was not an ordinary one, a foundation for the southern state's digital future.

While the world searches on Google, the company has selected Andhra Pradesh, which is the beauty of this place, he said.

Naidu said this project was started in September 2025 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it on September 28, 2028, promising to extend cooperation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He also appealed to the stakeholders to complete building the facility before the timeline (Sept 23, 2028) or six months earlier.

Powered by Google's innovations, the CM said the state wants to produce the best models in various realms and exuded confidence that very soon every citizen will have an AI doctor, AI personal assistant and other forms of AI assistance.

Naidu asserted that he will have an AI assistant from tomorrow who will supersede all, though he currently has four IAS secretaries.

Job Creation and Regional Development

According to the CM, the Google data centre will generate "thousands of jobs" to the youth of the state.

He said North Andhra, which was synonymous with migration earlier will reverse that trend.

The CM recalled how the data centre project took shape, and thanked PM Modi and Vaishnaw for enabling it. He also appreciated PM Modi's vision on technology.

Further, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is implementing top policies in the country, emphasising that the state is endowed with water, land and green energy.

The CM also assured that investments in Andhra Pradesh are safe.

He exuded confidence that India will emerge as the number one country in the world and Andhra Pradesh tops the states in the country.

The 1 GW capacity data centre will emerge as a major step in India's digital infrastructure growth. It is expected to be one of the largest AI data centres in the country and will provide advanced AI cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage capabilities, an official release earlier said.

The facility will be established across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, with other private partners, aiming to build a larger multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem in the state.

The state government has outlined a long-term vision to develop a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem with a total capacity of around 6.5 gigawatts, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a major data hub.

Future Connectivity and Infrastructure

On the occasion, Naidu said that Viashnaw, who also handles the Railways portfolio, has promised to connect four south Indian cities with a bullet train in about seven to eight years.

Once the bullet train is in place, he hinted that cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru and the greenfield city of Amaravati could be reached in just 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Naidu requested Vaishnaw to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's connectivity from east to west to transform it into a logistics hub.

Further, the CM said Andhra Pradesh has no problem with water, assuring to channel Godavari river water to Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli in 60 days.

He also promised to complete Polavaram Project before Godavari Pushkaralu, a Kumbh Mela-like event.

Further, Naidu said the Bhogapuram Airport will be inaugurated by PM Modi in July.

Located in Vizianagaram district, Bhogapuram village is 60 km northeast of the port city of Visakhapatnam. The GMR Group has constructed the airport.