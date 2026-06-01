India's GST Collections Climb 3.2% to Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore in May

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections witnessed a robust 3.2 per cent increase in May, reaching over Rs 1.94 lakh crore, signalling healthy economic activity driven by improved supplies and expanding import collections.

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Key Points Gross GST collections in May rose by 3.2 per cent to over Rs 1.94 lakh crore, indicating improved economic activity.

The increase was attributed to better supplies of goods and services and a significant expansion in collections from imports.

Taxable supplies of goods grew by 26.9 per cent, while the services sector saw a 22.2 per cent increase, reflecting strong domestic demand.

Integrated GST (IGST) collection from imports surged by 19.1 per cent to Rs 59,654 crore, suggesting an expansion in industrial capacity.

Net GST revenues, after adjusting for refunds, increased by 3.3 per cent to approximately Rs 1.67 lakh crore in May.

Gross GST collections rose 3.2 per cent to over Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May on improved supplies of goods and services, and continued expansion of collection from imports, government data showed on Monday.

Gross GST collection stood at Rs 1.88 lakh crore in May, 2025.

Breakdown of Collections

Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at Rs 37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at Rs 45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 51,990 crore.

Taxable supplies of goods grew 26.9 per cent during the reported period, reflecting domestic demand, while the same for the services sector grew 22.2 per cent, demonstrating structural resilience in domestic consumption.

Impact of Imports and Refunds

IGST collection from imports rose 19.1 per cent during May to Rs 59,654 crore, signalling expansion in industrial capacity.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds grew 2.6 per cent to Rs 27,281 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenues in May rose 3.3 per cent to about Rs 1.67 lakh crore.

GST mop-up in April reached an all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore.