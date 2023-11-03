News
Rediff.com  » Business » India's forex reserves rise by $2.58 billion to $586.11 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $2.58 billion to $586.11 billion

Source: PTI
November 03, 2023 21:03 IST
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.58 billion to $586.11 billion in the week ended on October 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

US dollar

Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.36 billion to $583.53 billion.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the foreign currency reserve to defend rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

 

For the week ended October 27, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.30 billion to $514.50 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by $499 million to $45.92 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $15 million to $17.91 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $208 million to $4.77 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
