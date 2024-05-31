News
Rediff.com  » Business » India's forex reserves drop by $2 bn to $646.67 bn

India's forex reserves drop by $2 bn to $646.67 bn

Source: PTI
May 31, 2024 19:34 IST
India's forex reserves dropped by $2.03 billion to $646.67 billion for the week ended May 24, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had reached an all-time high of $648.7 billion after a jump of $4.55 billion.

 

For the week ended May 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.51 billion to $567.5 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $482 million to $56.713 billion during the week.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $33 million to $18.135 billion.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $1 million to $4.326 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
