HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's forex reserves drop $1.24 bn to $691.49 bn

India's forex reserves drop $1.24 bn to $691.49 bn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 06, 2025 23:31 IST

x

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.24 billion to $691.49 billion for the week ended May 30, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The overall reserves had jumped by $6.99 billion to $692.72 billion in the previous reporting week.

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.89 billion in end-September 2024.

Earlier in the day, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that at $691.5 billion, the reserves are sufficient to fund more than 11 months of goods imports and about 96 per cent of external debt outstanding.

 

For the week ended May 30, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.95 million to $584.22 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $723 million to $84.31 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $2 million to $18.57 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by $6 million at $4.4 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Mehul Choksi
Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Mehul Choksi
PV retail sales dip 3% in May as demand softens: FADA
PV retail sales dip 3% in May as demand softens: FADA
Elon Musk's Starlink gets satcom nod for India
Elon Musk's Starlink gets satcom nod for India
What RBI's 50 bps rate cut mean for the 'aam aadmi'
What RBI's 50 bps rate cut mean for the 'aam aadmi'
FDI inflows rose by around 14% to $81 bn in 2024-25
FDI inflows rose by around 14% to $81 bn in 2024-25

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

webstory image 2

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 3

14 Ancient Indian Sweets The World Wants To Protect

VIDEOS

Sonam Bajwa shines after her salon session0:44

Sonam Bajwa shines after her salon session

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement2:17

Rohit Sharma Reveals Father's Reaction On Test Retirement

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge 1:11

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD