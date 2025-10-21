HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's Diwali sales cross record Rs 6 lakh crore: CAIT

India's Diwali sales cross record Rs 6 lakh crore: CAIT

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 22:59 IST

x

India's Diwali sales touched a record Rs 6.05 lakh crore -- comprising Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services -- buoyed by the recent GST reform and strong consumer sentiment, traders' lobby CAIT said on Tuesday.

Diwali

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) based its findings on a nation-wide survey across 60 major distribution centres including state capitals and Tier 2 & 3 cities conducted by its research wing.

 

Last year, the Diwali sales stood at Rs 4.25 lakh crore, according to CAIT.

Mainline retail -- particularly non-corporate and traditional markets -- contributed 85 per cent to the total trade, underscoring a powerful comeback of India's physical markets and small traders, CAIT stated.

Sector wise percentage of sales of prominent festive items included Grocery & FMCG 12 per cent, Gold & Jewellery 10 per cent, Electronics & Electricals items 8 per cent, Consumer Durables 7 per cent, Ready-made Garments 7 per cent, Gift Items 7 per cent, Home Décor 5 per cent,Furnishing & Furniture 5 per cent, Sweets & Namkeen 5 per cent, Textiles & Fabrics 4 per cent, Pooja Articles 3 per cent, Fruits & Dry Fruits 3 per cent, among others.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said services sector added Rs 65,000 crore to the sales from sectors such as packaging, hospitality, cab services, travel, event management, tent & decoration, manpower, and delivery.

The report found that 72 per cent of surveyed traders attributed higher sales volumes directly to reduced GST rates on daily-use items, footwear, garments, confectionery, home décor, and consumer durables.

Consumers also expressed greater satisfaction with stable pricing, which encouraged sustained festive spending.

The report noted that this festive surge will continue through the winter, wedding, and upcoming festive season from mid-January.

According to CAIT, Diwali 2025 trade created 50 lakh temporary jobs in logistics, packaging, transport, and retail services.

Rural and semi-urban India accounted for 28 per cent of the total trade, reflecting deeper economic participation beyond metros.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Tata Motors PVs clock over 1 lakh deliveries in festive time
Tata Motors PVs clock over 1 lakh deliveries in festive time
Key infrastructure sectors' growth stood at 3% in Sep
Key infrastructure sectors' growth stood at 3% in Sep
'TCS Can Survive Without H-1B Visas'
'TCS Can Survive Without H-1B Visas'
India's IT hiring stabilises in H1 FY26
India's IT hiring stabilises in H1 FY26
Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life
Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

A War Cry In Melody: Navy Dedicates Op Sindoor Song To PM During Diwali Celebration on INS Vikrant3:01

A War Cry In Melody: Navy Dedicates Op Sindoor Song To PM...

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO