Tata Motors PVs clock over 1 lakh deliveries in festive period

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 21, 2025 21:48 IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Tuesday said it delivered over 1 lakh vehicles in 30 days from Navratri to Diwali, a growth of 33 per cent over the same period last year.

Tata Nexon

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The deliveries were led by SUVs with electric vehicles also showing strong traction, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd managing director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

 

"Over the 30-day period from Navratri to Diwali, we have achieved a landmark milestone with over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries, reflecting a robust 33 per cent growth compared to the same period last year," he said.

Chandra further said, "Our SUVs continue to lead this momentum with the Nexon registering over 38,000 retails, an impressive 73 per cent growth, while the Punch clocked 32,000 units, growing 29 per cent year-on-year."

The company's EV portfolio also showed strong traction, with over 10,000 EVs retailed during this period, marking a 37 per cent growth, he said.

"Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further...," Chandra said.

The festive performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal, especially as the company gears up for new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
