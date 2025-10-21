HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Key infrastructure sectors' growth stood at 3% in Sep

Key infrastructure sectors' growth stood at 3% in Sep

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 21:27 IST

x

India's eight key infrastructure sectors' output stood at 3 per cent in September, slower than the 6.5 per cent expansion recorded in August, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Infrastructure

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The core sectors' output growth was 2.4 per cent in September last year.

 

In September this year, these eight sectors recorded the lowest growth in the last three months due to a fall in the output of coal, crude oil, refinery products and natural gas.

The growth rate in the production of fertiliser and cement slowed to 1.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent during the month under review against 1.9 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively, in September 2024.

However, steel and electricity output increased 14.1 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis in September.

During April-September of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 2.9 per cent compared to a rise of 4.3 per cent in the same period of the last year.

The growth rate has implications for the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP), as these core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the index.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life
Tata Trusts reappoints Venu Srinivasan for life
AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk
AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk
India's IT hiring stabilises in H1 FY26
India's IT hiring stabilises in H1 FY26
Digital Rupee Faces Delay Over Banks' Tech Hurdles
Digital Rupee Faces Delay Over Banks' Tech Hurdles
'TCS Can Survive Without H-1B Visas'
'TCS Can Survive Without H-1B Visas'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

A War Cry In Melody: Navy Dedicates Op Sindoor Song To PM During Diwali Celebration on INS Vikrant3:01

A War Cry In Melody: Navy Dedicates Op Sindoor Song To PM...

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's Diwali With Navy3:10

'INS Vikrant Gave Sleepless Nights To Pak': PM Modi's...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO