Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty50 Tumble as Brent Crude Breaches $100

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant slump in early trade as Brent crude oil prices surged past the $100 per barrel mark, fuelled by stalled US-Iran negotiations and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in early trade, reflecting broader market concerns.

Brent crude oil prices surged above $100 per barrel, driven by stalled US-Iran negotiations and blockades on Iranian ports, raising global supply disruption fears.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,078.36 crore, contributing to the market downturn.

Geopolitical developments in the Middle East, particularly the US-Iran situation and risks to the Strait of Hormuz, are identified as primary overhangs for market stability.

Experts warn that the prolonged geopolitical uncertainty and high crude oil prices pose increasing risks to global growth and India's macroeconomic stability.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices once again breached the $100 per barrel mark amid stalled US-Iran negotiations.

Foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian equities also dragged the markets lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 532.83 points to 77,983.66 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 175.75 points to 24,202.35.

How High Crude Price Impacted Indian Equities

"Oil markets remain a key concern, with Brent crude once again breaching the $100 mark and trading in the $100-106 per barrel range. The move reflects stalled US-Iran negotiations and the continuation of blockades on Iranian ports, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global supply," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Infosys were among the major laggards.

Sun Pharma and Power Grid were the only winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.36 per cent higher at $103.3 per barrel.

Market Volatility and India's Macro Outlook

"With total uncertainty becoming the new normal there is no clarity on the near-term direction of the market.

"With the duration of the war going beyond everyone's initial expectations and the price of Brent crude bouncing back to $103 there is increasing risk to global growth in general and higher risk to India's macros in particular," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,078.36 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"The primary overhang continues to be geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Recent escalation in the US-Iran situation, including reports of naval confrontations and renewed warnings of potential strikes, has significantly increased uncertainty.

"The risk surrounding the Strait of Hormuz-a critical global energy corridor-has pushed Brent crude prices above the $100 per barrel mark," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.