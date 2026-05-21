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Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower on Profit-Taking, Global Cues

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Lower on Profit-Taking, Global Cues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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May 21, 2026 16:49 IST

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Indian equity markets experienced a volatile trading session, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing marginally lower as profit-taking in blue-chip stocks and macroeconomic concerns outweighed positive global cues.

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Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed marginally lower after a volatile trading day, giving up early gains.
  • The BSE Sensex declined by 135.03 points (0.18%) to 75,183.36, while the NSE Nifty skidded 4.30 points (0.02%) to 23,654.70.
  • Major laggards included Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, and Bharti Airtel.
  • The market volatility was attributed to profit-taking in blue-chip stocks, persistent macroeconomic concerns, and strong resistance at higher levels.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,597.35 crore on Wednesday, contributing to the downward pressure.
 

Equity benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile day of trade on Thursday, surrendering their early gains, amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 75,183.36.

During the day, it hit a high of 75,945.79 and a low of 74,996.78, gyrating 949.01 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70.

Market Movers and Global Cues

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the major laggards.

InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports were among the winners.

"Indian equity markets witnessed another volatile session today, with benchmark indices surrendering their strong opening gains as positive global cues collided with persistent macroeconomic concerns and strong resistance at higher levels," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.71 per cent to USD 104.3 per barrel level.

Asian and European Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended higher. The Kospi surged over 8 per cent.

Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

FII Activity and Previous Day's Close

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,597.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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