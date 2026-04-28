Oil Price Surge, FII Outflows Drag Indian Stock Markets Lower

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a notable decline driven by surging crude oil prices, significant foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, and regulatory pressures on the banking sector.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined due to a sharp rally in crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Geopolitical uncertainties, particularly around US-Iran negotiations and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, kept crude oil prices elevated.

Deep losses in banking, financial, and auto stocks significantly contributed to the market downturn.

The Reserve Bank of India's finalisation of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework from April 2027 is expected to increase provisioning requirements for banks, weighing on margins.

Despite the overall decline, select index heavyweights, commodity-linked stocks, and energy, commodities, and metal sectors saw gains.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure on Tuesday as a sharp rally in oil prices and foreign fund outflows amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties dented investors' sentiment.

Deep losses in banking, financial and auto stocks also dragged the equity benchmarks lower, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 416.72 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 76,886.91. During the day, it lost 562.57 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 76,741.06.

A total of 2,257 stocks declined, while 1,998 advanced and 172 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The 50-share gauge NSE Nifty dropped 97 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 23,995.70.

Factors Influencing Market Sentiment

"The session was largely influenced by persistent geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around USâ€“Iran negotiations, which kept crude oil prices elevated and weighed on sentiment.

"Additionally, pressure in banking stocks following regulatory developments related to provisioning norms further capped the upside.

"Despite these headwinds, buying in select index heavyweights and commodity-linked stocks, along with stock-specific earnings triggers, helped cushion the downside," Ajit Mishra â€“ SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

The BSE SmallCap Select index climbed 0.42 per cent, while the BSE MidCap Select index dipped 0.27 per cent.

Sectoral Performance and Regulatory Impact

Among sectoral indices, PSU bank dropped (2.20 per cent), bankex declined 1.61 per cent, top 10 banks (1.44 per cent), private banks (1.23 per cent), auto (0.98 per cent) and hospitals (0.95 per cent).

"The Reserve Bank of India has finalised the implementation of the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework from April 2027, replacing the incurred loss model with a forward-looking system that enables earlier recognition of credit risks and continuous monitoring.

"In the near term, this transition is likely to increase provisioning requirements and weigh on margins, particularly for PSU banks and lenders with higher exposure to unsecured and MSME segments," Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

However, energy, commodities, industrials, telecommunication, utilities, metal and oil & gas were the gainers.

Global and Macroeconomic Pressures

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.97 per cent to $111.4 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,151.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Indian equity markets traded under pressure, ending in the red as unresolved tensions in the Middle East and persistent disruptions to energy supply, particularly the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, weighed on investor sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The sharp rise in crude oil prices above $110, continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, rupee depreciation beyond 94.5 and sustained FII outflows underscore mounting macroeconomic pressures on Indian markets, he added.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi settled higher.